SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department staff continue to go on the offensive against aquatic invasive species with the introduction of a bill draft instituting strict liabilities for failure to comply with boat check requirements.
The bill draft, which was considered for the first time by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources meeting Aug. 27, would make anyone who fails to have watercraft inspected at an aquatic invasive species check station strictly liable for as much as $25,000 for damages associated with the eradication of aquatic invasive species introduced into the state’s waters.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission may also bring a civil action to collect the damages if the individual knowingly violated the check station requirements and if an aquatic invasive species was introduced to a body of water following the individual’s contact with the body of water.
In addition, the draft bill states anyone asked to report to a check station by a peace officer must report to one within 48 hours. If they fail to do so, that individual will be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to $15,000 in fines or a year in prison.
The penalties introduced in the draft are severe, according to Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, but they might just be what the department needs to stop the spread of invasive species in the state.
“I don’t know where this will go, but I’m certainly willing to fight for it,” Sweeney said. “…Folks have got to take this seriously. This is heavy-handed, but maybe that’s what this is going to take. Maybe it’s time for no carrot, just the stick.”
Brian Nesvik, director of WGFD, agreed.
“At the end of the day, the amount of money that would be applied in the current bill draft is not significant in addressing the extremely high costs of eradicating…or containing a zebra mussel or quagga mussel infestation,” Nesvik said. “But it would serve, I believe, as a pretty significant deterrent.”
Aquatic invasive species are organisms not native to Wyoming waters and cause significant harm to an ecosystem when introduced. Nesvik and his team are particularly concerned about the introduction of zebra and quagga mussels to the area’s waters. As of yet, these mussels have not been detected in any Wyoming waters.
According to WGFD, the zebra and quagga mussels originated from the Black and Caspian seas in Eurasia. They were introduced into the Great Lakes region of the U.S. in the 1980s and have since spread rapidly throughout the eastern U.S.
Any number of mussels is a big problem, Nesvik said. Zebra and quagga mussels carry with them devastating impacts. AIS’ remove nutrients from water, clog pipes and waterways, damage boats and outcompete native mussels, according to WGFD. The mussels can also negatively affect recreation, agriculture and aquaculture.
Invasive species checkpoints across the state help ensure the mussels are never introduced in Wyoming waters, Nesvik said, but they only work if people use them. In 2020, the department had 226 instances of people observed passing the check stations by law enforcement. Of those, 199 received warnings, while 27 received citations, Nesvik said.
“We don’t issue citations if we don’t believe folks had an ability to know,” Nesvik said. “We try to use a lot of discretion for folks who, without any intent or any knowledge of Wyoming’s requirements, failed to get their boat inspected…When our folks believe somebody’s been warned before, or they had a great opportunity to know, or they posed risk to a water, they’ll use the law as they need to use the law to deal with that, but we don’t have a lot of folks who intentionally try to break this law.”
Of the 27 citations issued last year, only one was issued to a Wyoming resident, while the rest were issued to nonresidents. Alan Osterland, chief of fisheries for WGFD said “every year, the compliance rate is getting better,” but noted the new penalties could serve as further incentive for compliance.
Members of the committee agreed the bill deserved further consideration but decided to table it until their Oct. 25 meeting in Casper, so they had more time to consider the bill. Legislators also expressed hope community members would participate in public comment in October so they could better gauge the level of support for the idea among Wyoming residents. Nobody provided public comment during the Aug. 27 meeting.