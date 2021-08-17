SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will host an inaugural Fall Pumpkin Festival Nov. 6 at Black Tooth Park.
Tentative events at the festival will include pumpkin throwing, pumpkin smashing, a pumpkin rolling race and a pumpkin ring toss event, according to city of Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts.
The event will also provide an opportunity for pumpkin composting, according to Roberts. The city estimates approximately 30 tons of pumpkins are sent to the landfill each year, which can be problematic. Roberts said the event, organized through the city’s solid waste division, will hopefully divert the pumpkins away from the landfill.
“Pumpkins are a very good source of nutrients in a composting operation…so that’s one of the big benefits of doing this,” Roberts said. “…It will really boost up the value of our compost.”
Roberts said pumpkins tend to cause a mess when they go to a landfill, since they are 90% water, and that water drains into the landfill. He said composting was the best way to dispose of the seasonal gourd, and he hoped the festival could encourage that behavior.
The city plans to offer designated pumpkin drop-off locations throughout the city prior to the event, which will take place the Saturday after Halloween. Community members will also be encouraged to bring their pumpkins on the day of the event, with a drive-thru drop-off location and the option to carry them in.
Roberts said the city will also reach out to local pumpkin vendors for the donation of their excess pumpkins to the event.
Roberts said the city plans to solicit sponsors to organize the games and activities as well as live music for the event. The event will not provide alcohol sales but will include as many as four food trucks.
While the city is counting on in-kind donations from local businesses to cover event staffing and event games and activities, Roberts anticipates the city will spend $4,000 on materials such as safety equipment and restrooms and $5,000 in time and resources allocated toward pumpkin collection and the event set-up and clean-up.
The idea was warmly received by city councilors during their Aug 16 meeting. Councilor Jacob Martin, who first suggested the event to Roberts, said he was excited to see it come to fruition.
“I think this is going to be really cool,” Martin said. “It will be a fun addition after the hiatus we had where we went a year with everything canceled. So this year, we’ll come back full force with something new, fun and family-friendly.”
Sheridan City Council unanimously approved a resolution Aug. 16 creating the event. Roberts said the event may return for subsequent years if it proves popular during the inaugural event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Councilors Aaron Linden and Shawn Day have been appointed to a committee, which will consider projects for the city to fund through its $2.74 million in American Rescue Plan allocation.
The American Rescue Plan, approved by the U.S. Congress in March and signed into law by President Joseph Biden, includes $350 billion in aid to states and local governments. The state of Wyoming expects to receive a total of $1.1 billion. The city of Sheridan expects to receive $2.74 million.
Councilor Kristen Jennings voted against the motion to appoint Linden and Day while reiterating concerns expressed during an Aug. 2 meeting. Jennings continued to argue the discussion was something that should be considered by the entire council with public input.
Mayor Rich Bridger said he understood Jennings’ concerns but noted the full council would be included in discussions once the committee had narrowed down a list of potential projects.
Linden said starting the discussion in a smaller committee prevented the discussion from becoming overly complicated.
“When you have input from so many people, it can get unwieldy and out of control very quickly,” Linden said. “…I still have full faith in having these subcommittees.”
Linden and Day were appointed to the committee on a 6-1 vote.
The council voted to appoint Sheridan County Commissioner Christi Haswell and former City Councilor Patrick Henderson to the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority board for three-year terms, which will extend through Aug. 31, 2021.
Henderson previously completed the term of former Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller and will be serving his first full term on the board. Haswell will be serving her first term on the board.
During public comment, Miller asked the board to reconsider the appointments to allow more city councilors to have seats on the board. Currently, only Mayor Rich Bridger serves on the SEEDA board.
“The city basically owns 50% (of SEEDA) and, at this rate, there will be only one person from the city on a board of five,” Miller said. “…I would recommend that one or both of these seats would go to a city councilor.”
The appointments were approved through two 6-1 votes with Jennings voting against both motions.