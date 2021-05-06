SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission approved rezoning 72.8 acres of agricultural as rural residential, marking the first step in the creation of an already controversial subdivision.
The public hearing for the rezoning Tuesday, requested by Susan Lewis and Janet Shober, focused primarily on a proposed subdivision that could be built on the property off of U.S. Highway 14. Nearby property owners expressed concerns about how a subdivision could destroy the rural way of life valued by many who live near the property.
“There’s literally dozens of issues as far as putting a subdivision on this property,” Tom Balding said. “I think, bottom line, it’s best left as agriculture. I think that’s the best use… I don’t think he (Todd Greig, who is helping Shober and Lewis rezone and develop the property) has an appreciation for our lifestyle that we’re living out in the country.”
The property in question is located off of U.S. Highway 14 between Cedar Lane and East Ridge Road. The property was previously zoned as urban residential in 1985 before being rezoned as agricultural in 1991. The property is located in a mixed agricultural/rural residential area, according to Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid.
If the land is developed, it will be developed under conservation design subdivision parameters, which would preserve nearly 3/4 of the parcel — or 50 acres — as open space managed for continued agricultural usage, Reid said.
Greig said he has talked with nearly 100 nearby property owners about the project. Common concerns include how the project could impact drainage; the importance of maintaining open agricultural space; and an increase of traffic along Highway 14.
Those concerns were reiterated by the six landowners who spoke on the issue during Tuesday’s county commission meeting. Other concerns included light and noise pollution, the impact of septic systems on the soil and how subdivision development could impact water pressure in the area.
Greig said he understood the commenters’ concerns, and would work to address them throughout the project. He also argued the new subdivision could address a key need in the community: affordable housing options for young Sheridan County residents.
“Access to rural living … is quite expensive,” Greig said. “These one-acre lots (proposed in the new subdivision) would be priced right at $100,000. The closest thing I could find was right around $200,000…. There are some really expensive lots out of town, but there is nothing in this category. For my kids and your kids and grandkids to come home and live in Sheridan, I think we as a community need to provide some opportunities for that. Otherwise, we’re going to price all our kids out.”
Commissioner Nick Siddle said he understood both sides of the issue — those who wanted to keep their neighborhood the way it had been for three decades and those who hoped to create a home for a new generation of Sheridan County residents. He said the county would work to encourage future growth of the community in the most responsible and healthy way possible.
“It is certainly an interesting issue, and one that requires a lot of thought,” Siddle said.
The proposed subdivision must be reviewed by the county planning commission and the county commissioners before it moves forward, Siddle said. There will be opportunities for further public comment at both meetings.