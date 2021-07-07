SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County commissioners unanimously approved changes to the county’s liquor rules and regulations during their meeting Tuesday.
The revised rules and regulations governing the licensing of liquor sales reflect recent changes to state statute, according to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller.
House Bill 13, signed by Gov. Mark Gordon Feb. 9, impacts many aspects of liquor license management in municipalities. Among other things, it allows the delivery of alcoholic liquors and malt beverages for the first time, removes a limit on a county’s abilities to issue malt beverage permits and removes some building space requirements for restaurant liquor license holders.
One potential change county officials considered involved requiring businesses holding a retail liquor license to be open for a minimum of 20 hours a week, Obermueller said.
The county ultimately decided to not implement the change since some event-based facilities that serve liquor — including the Big Horn Equestrian Center — would not be able to comply with the regulations, Obermueller said.
In the approved changes, businesses will be required to either be open for a minimum of 20 hours a week or submit an annual business plan to the county, Obermueller said.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
• Commissioners approved a $1.4 million loan from the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board to the county. The loan funds the $2.1 million Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library roof and HVAC project, Obermueller said.
The library will have five years to pay off the loan, which has a 1% interest rate, according to Library Director Cameron Duff. The library plans to pay off the loan through community donations raised through the library foundation’s capital fundraising campaign.
Duff said construction on the library’s new roof and HVAC system will be “wrapping up in a few weeks.” The new roof will help direct the flow of snow and rain so the water doesn’t pool on the roof and leak into the building. The HVAC system will be situated in an enclosed penthouse, which should prevent a buildup of snow and ice directly above The Wyoming Room.
Commissioner Christi Haswell expressed her support for the project and thanked Duff for his fundraising efforts.
“Because this whole campaign started right when COVID hit, we weren’t able to go out to the public for an ask, and Cameron spent a lot of time meeting with foundations and turning over every possible stone so we could do these two pretty critical projects,” Haswell said. “He did nice work.”
The library will hold the Storybook Festival and Fun Run July 24 at Whitney Commons Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whitney Commons Park is located across the street from the library, located at 335 W. Alger St.
• Commissioners approved the Sheridan County Airport’s application for $1.05 million financial assistance under the Airport Rescue Grant Program Monday.
The grant program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to Airport Manager John Stopka. The rescue plan dollars are similar to the funds the airport received through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act last year, Stopka said, but come with a few more restrictions on how they can and cannot be used.
“While the fund is similar to… the CARES Act, it is more limited in its scope,” Stopka said. “The capital development we wanted to use these funds for has to be directly related to preventing the spread of pathogens in the airport, like HVAC systems, those types of things.”
The dollars can be used for operations, personnel and capital costs related to preventing the spread of viruses like COVID-19, Stopka said. They can also be utilized for debt service payments. Stopka said the dollars, if received, will be used for capital projects at the airport.