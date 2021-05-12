SHERIDAN — Smith Alley East could be in for a major facelift if Sheridan City Council approves a new private-public partnership between the city and local businesses.
During the May 10 city council meeting, Public Works Director Lane Thompson proposed an agreement between the city, the Mint Bar and Bighorn Design. The agreement would involve closing the alley located between the two businesses to vehicular traffic. The alley is currently in need of repair and experiencing drainage issues, Thompson said.
Under the agreement, the city would remove the existing alley surface, while the businesses would replace that surface with concrete or pavers such as brick or flagstone. The alley could then be rehabbed to create an area where citizens and tourists can walk, sit and socialize, according to Thompson.
The alley is now only used by the Mint and Bighorn Design, and the businesses can still be accessed via other vehicular routes if the project moves forward, Thompson said.
“We are not taking away a critical juncture of alleys,” Thompson said. “They can still get deliveries; they may just have to wheel them in a little further.”
The alley will remain open to the city for infrastructure repair such as sewer and electric work, Thompson said. The city’s engineering department has reviewed the request and has no problem closing the alley, Thompson said.
City council will consider the proposed private/public partnership during its May 17 meeting.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
MC2 Engineering and Construction of Sheridan is being recommended as the contractor for the long-discussed water line project in the North Heights neighborhood, according to city engineer Hanns Mercer.
The water lines in the North Heights neighborhood were first installed in 1979 and 1980 and are made of ductile iron pipe. Due to corrosion of the pipe, there have been numerous breaks and leaks over the years, Mercer said. The project involves replacing the deteriorating pipe with new PVC water mains.
MC2 was one of five companies that bid the project, according to Mercer. They bid a total of $140,670 for the project. This amount includes project design along with the creation, and regular updates to, a website that will provide citizens with up-to-date information on the project, Mercer said.
“The website will be updated daily with information regarding the project,” Mercer said. “A section of the website will allow residents and community members to submit questions and comments that can be addressed by staff almost immediately. Being in that tight neighborhood with roads blocked… and water shutoffs…communication is going to be vitally important to the success of this project.”
MC2 is recommended to the council based on a variety of factors including bid completeness, experience and schedule, Mercer said. Council will consider hiring the contractor at its May 17 meeting.
The entire water line project is expected to cost more than $4.96 million. More than half of that cost will be covered through a Wyoming Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan of $2.73 million with another $1.5 million coming from capital facilities tax dollars and another $735,000 coming from the city’s water enterprise fund.
Design for the project is expected to be completed late this fall, with construction beginning in early 2022, Mercer said.