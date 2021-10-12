SHERIDAN — It’s back to the drawing board for the city’s Liquor License Process Review Committee, which was asked by the city council on Monday to further develop criteria for selecting new license holders.
The city received an additional retail liquor license — its 23rd — following an increase in population of around 800 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The Liquor License Process Review Committee, comprising city councilors Jacob Martin, Shawn Day and Steven Brantz, was created last month with the task of determining the process and timeline for allocating the new license.
The committee’s initial draft resolution, presented during the city council’s work session Monday, states the applications are due by Dec. 31. After that date, the committee and council will review the applications. The top applications, as determined by the city and the committee, will be entered into a lottery drawing. The winner of that drawing will be awarded the new liquor license in January or February, according to Day.
What was left vague in the resolution, and served as a sticking point for several councilors, was just how the council and committee will determine the top contenders to be entered into the lottery drawing.
All candidates will have to comply with state statute and the State Liquor Division, Martin said. Setting up any criteria beyond that proved challenging for the committee. Instead, the committee suggested a wait-and-see approach, developing criteria as needed after the applications have been submitted.
“We’re allowing our committee some discretion (to develop further criteria) based on how many applicants we receive,” Martin said, noting if the field was small, no further criteria would need to be developed.
Formulating criteria on the fly didn’t sit well with several councilors, including Clint Beaver.
“My biggest concern is that the process be fair,” Beaver said. “To say other parameters may be established by the governing body, the way that reads is that it will happen after you have looked at the applications. I think we’d be leaving ourselves open to a charge of favoritism if we get to look at the applications and then say, ‘Oh, by the way, here’s the parameters we’re going to use to evaluate this.”
Councilor Aaron Linden agreed.
“I think a little more clarification in the beginning (is important) just so we’re not wasting folks’ time filling out applications and things like that,” Linden said. “If we have parameters, we need to say that.”
Potential parameters for the license-holder could be as simple as providing an economic benefit to Sheridan and not being located in close proximity to schools and churches, Mayor Rich Bridger said. Parameters used in previous resolutions included whether the business would serve historically underserved areas, and whether it is located near lower-income areas of the city with a higher potential for alcohol abuse, according to city attorney Brendon Kerns.
The committee will reconvene in the coming weeks to develop criteria before returning to the council with a revised plan. Bridger said the timeline for awarding the license could be pushed back slightly as the committee develops criteria.