SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners unanimously approved a Powder Horn Estates preliminary plat Tuesday, which could add 73 new residential lots to the county’s housing stock.
The project involves developing 75.58 acres in the Powder Horn Ranch into 73 residential lots and eight outlots, according to Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid.
The Powder Horn Ranch II was approved by Sheridan County in 2001. Since that time, 229 lots have been subdivided and platted to date. The new development will bring the total number of lots in the Powder Horn Ranch to 302. The Powder Horn has a maximum lot threshold of 365.
Although the preliminary plat was approved, the continued development in Powder Horn Ranch was concerning for some at the county commission meeting. Leonard Bopp, a Powder Horn resident, argued the Powder Horn should keep some of its prior promises to landowners before continuing to expand.
“You approved a lot of different things in regards to the Powder Horn in the past that they have not lived up to,” Bopp said. “One of those is… the original plans that said there were going to be jogging trails, bike trails and recreation areas out there. None of those exist. And I think before you consider this, the Powder Horn should have to meet what they said they were going to do.”
Meanwhile, county commissioners expressed concern about how the expanded Powder Horn Ranch could impact traffic on Bird Farm Road.
“You’ve got two of your streets dumping into Bird Farm Road and possibly 73 extra cars and trucks leaving to go to work and come home every day,” Commissioner Lonnie Wright said. “I think a traffic study would be called for, for sure.”
A traffic study of Bird Farm Road is in the works, according to engineer Jeff Feck. County Commission Chair Nick Siddle said the county would review the traffic study and look into Bopp’s concerns before approving the final plat for the Powder Horn Estates.
Prior to the consideration of the preliminary plat, commissioners considered two variance requests related to the subdivision.
The first variance, which was granted by commissioners, allows the project’s final plat to be submitted to the county in the next five years, rather than the customary two years.
The second variance, which was denied unanimously by commissioners, would allow a street in the subdivision to have two different names. The street would be named Heather Hill Lane from its beginning to the intersection with Crestview Drive, and the name would change to Moonglow Heights from Crestview Drive to the termination of the cul-de-sac.
Commissioner Wright, who also serves in the Big Horn Volunteer Fire Department, expressed concern the name change could prove confusing and disorienting for first responders.
“I would not be in favor of the variance because… in the middle of the night when it’s raining and you’re on an emergency call to go to one street and all of a sudden it changes names, that’s not good,” Wright said.
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson agreed.
“I’m never in support of splitting street names in the middle of a straight street,” Thompson said. “No matter if it’s a block or 20 miles long, I would never support that.”