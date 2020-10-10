SHERIDAN — Following a busy weekend in Kendrick Park, on Thursday organizers of The Dead Swede made a $4,000 donation to Sheridan Community Land Trust, which hosted Trailfest alongside the gravel bike race that is growing in national profile.
A portion of each Dead Swede rider’s registration was used to make the donation, which organizers Jordan LeDuc and John Kirlin said would be used to help SCLT pay maintenance expenses at its growing network of recreational trails throughout Sheridan County.
“SCLT has created a better quality of life, and we’re strong advocates of that. We feel it’s a necessity to give back to that organization,” LeDuc said.
The Dead Swede race utilized a portion of SCLT’s Red Grade Trails, something LeDuc said showcases the trail system that begins at the base of the Bighorns to riders who may not be familiar with the area. This year’s race set a record with nearly 600 registered riders, many of whom came from around the Mountain West and beyond.
This year’s Trailfest event celebrated ways people can enjoy their community trails, with fishing and paddling workshops on the Tongue River Water Trail, a guided version of SCLT’s Big Goose Creek history walking tour, landscape painting and drawing, music, yoga, a movie in the park, along with raffle races for children.
“One of SCLT’s main missions is making it easier than ever before for people to go from their front door to the outdoors in Sheridan County. Because of this partnership with The Dead Swede, we could show a lot of people new ways they can enjoy community trails. And thanks to the generosity of The Dead Swede organizers, we can ensure those opportunities to experience the outdoors close to home are available for people who enjoy Sheridan County — be it a day, a weekend or year-round,” said SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer.
SCLT estimates more than 400 people attended this year’s Trailfest. This year’s partnership came together as both groups postponed events due to COVID-19 concerns.
However, after a weekend organizers say was well-received by attendees, The Dead Swede and SCLT plan to work together for a combined event, which is currently scheduled for June 4-5, 2021.
“We look forward to this continued partnership and can’t wait to see our community enjoy what’s to come — for this event and in all the ways people enjoy their community trails,” said Carrie Edinger, SCLT historical educator/events coordinator.