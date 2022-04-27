SHERIDAN — Being a member of the Democratic Party — the minority political party in Sheridan County and most of Wyoming — can often feel a little lonely, Sheridan County Democratic Party Chair Danielle Arnoux said.
That’s why Arnoux is thankful for events like this past weekend’s Sheridan County Democratic Party Convention, which brought together more than 70 registered Democrats from across the county.
“In a community where we often feel outnumbered, it’s great to be around people who are like-minded and supportive and who share a lot of the same goals,” Arnoux said. “Feeling like you’re alone in your ideas and thoughts can be really isolating, so this convention was a really uplifting experience for me personally. It reminded me I’m not in this by myself.”
Vice-Chair David Myers agreed.
“What I love about get-togethers with Democrats is there is so much diversity of opinion, culture and race within the party,” Myers said. “We’re a big tent, and we range from progressives to those who are more conservative. That means the conversations we have are always interesting and challenging. They help me grow, and I think they help the party grow as well.”
The Democratic convention had two main orders of business Saturday at First Christian Church. The first was to appoint delegates to the state Democratic convention, which will be held in Rock Springs June 11-12. The local party selected 18 delegates to represent the county at the state convention, Arnoux said.
The party also spent some time discussing and refreshing its county platform. While the finished document borrows heavily from the Wyoming Democratic Party platform, it was also designed specifically for Sheridan County, Myers said.
“With the county platform, people often think of it as a reflection of the party’s general values, which it should be,” Myers said. “But one thing we talked about is that it is OK for the platform to reflect the values of our group and our community. The whole point of a county platform is to feed into the state and national platform. So it was a good exercise, and I’m happy with how it turned out.”
The final county platform is eight pages long and outlines the local party’s thoughts on a variety of subjects including equality, civil rights and justice; government practices; voting and elections; health care; education, arts and culture; economy, employment and taxes; public lands, conservation and the environment; immigration; and international affairs. The platform is available on the Sheridan County Democrats’ website.
While they were proud of what the party accomplished during the convention, Arnoux and Myers said their big takeaway from the event was how active and excited all the party members are right now.
“This is the most active our party has been in a while, and it just keeps getting stronger and stronger,” Arnoux said. “We’re excited about where we’re at, because there are more of us here than you might think. I think the future of the Democratic party in Sheridan is less dismal than many people would like to think. If you’re a Democrat in Sheridan County, you’re not alone.”
Myers agreed.
“I think the convention was bigger than we thought it was going to be, and that is reflective of the way participation in the party has been going up over the last year-and-a-half,” Myers said. “There is definitely an excitement and energy in the party right now, and we’re hoping to carry that over to the midterm elections.”