Don’t let her age fool you. While she’s only 11 years old, Canadian horse-trick rider Piper Yule is considered one of the up-and-coming stars in rodeo.
“She’s a pretty darn phenomenal young lady,” said Billy Craft, president of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. “What she’s doing at her age is great. She performs at a level normally reserved for people much older than her.”
Yule, who hails from southern Alberta, often performs with fellow Canadians Shelby Pierson and Madison MacDonald, who are twice or even nearly three times her age.
Craft said the Sheridan WYO Rodeo contracted with Yule for this year’s event to help show off the rising star.
“Absolutely,” he added. “We specifically wanted her here because of her age.”
According to Craft, specialty acts, such as Yule’s, normally are scheduled between the team roping and the tie-down roping events. However, that is subject to change, as the rodeo board hopes to have Yule perform just before the start of the rodeo, too.
Despite being so young, Yule can brag she’s already been training for such events for half her life, having started at age 5. MacDonald said Yule, a fifth-generation cowgirl, is a one-in-a-million talent.
“They are both so incredibly talented and ride fast horses,” MacDonald added of Yule and Pierson. “They are good performers and are amazing to be around.”
All three riders started their training — and, more importantly, receiving proper instruction — early in their lives, and all three continue to work to perfect their talents.
As her horse gallops across an arena, MacDonald — the veteran of the group — can move around an animal at full speed, breaking every safety precaution told to new riders.
While the tricks MacDonald performs now look flawless, it took years of practice before she was ready to perform.
Much like her younger counterparts, MacDonald started learning how to perform tricks and stunts on a horse starting when she was 6 years old.
Now 29, MacDonald said Pierson, 20, and Yule have been her most enjoyable performance companions, and all three of them can complete high-level tricks.
Pierson took her first trick riding lesson at 8 years old and started performing professionally when she was just 11. She started hanging off the side of horses, leading to her parents signing her up for lessons.
“I enjoy the danger involved with it,” Pierson said. “It is definitely an adrenaline rush.
“I also enjoy being able to work with horses as a part of my job because they have been a part of my life before I could walk,” she added.
MacDonald started training Yule when Yule was 5 years old and has been performing at events with her. She said instruction is needed so riders know the proper way to perform stunts safely, no matter how easy a trick might seem to be.
Even after 21 years of experience and seven years of instructing, MacDonald said she is still learning new ways to improve her technique.
Pierson added she also continues to toil to perfect tricks she learned when turning professional.
Hours are spent moving through each trick slowly and building up to more difficult stunts. Starting at a young age has allowed the riders to develop muscle memory and gain confidence when performing.
“We make it look effortless and it is not,” MacDonald said. “It is a lot of wear and tear on the body. We have taken a lot of falls.”
The ground does not get softer with age, either.
As a rider grows older, body control and strength improve. Riders need to be athletic and in shape so they can maneuver themselves around an 1,800-pound animal moving at full speed.
Riders stand, hang off to the side and jump off their horses, providing a high intensity show, Pierson said.
The horses themselves are trained performers. MacDonald has trained every one of her own horses, personally knowing and understanding each animal. Horses are taught to keep running even as they feel the weight of the rider shift to one side of their body.
Trust between rider and animal is important. Often, reins are dropped at full speed, giving the control to the horse.
Through a lot of practice, all three riders have experienced success and honors in their careers, performing at large events.
MacDonald has performed at the National Finals Rodeo 10 times in her career and has been named a top five act five times.
Pierson is a two-time Canada Pro Rodeo Dress Act of the Year earner and Yule was the 2019 Pro Rodeo Act of the Year, as well as a 2020 Top 5 PRCA Dress Act of The Year nominee.
To win act of the year, a rider has to attend so many rodeos within the respective organization — Canada Professional Rodeo Association or Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association — and be invited to the finals rodeo. All performing acts — stock contractors, trick riders, rodeo clowns, etc. — in the association vote for the winner.
Those planning to attend this year’s rodeo will be able to watch Yule and other performers go through their paces during the annual event that runs from July 14-17.
.