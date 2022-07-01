Cole Reiner
Age: 23
Event: Bareback riding
Hometown: Buffalo, Wyoming
2021 Wrangler NFR standings place: 9th
When did you first start bareback riding?
I was 16, so about 2017, 2016 … somewhere in there. When I first started bareback riding, we didn’t have a saddle but we had a rig from one of my dad’s friends. It was a pretty easy choice — definitely not literally easy, but with what we had at the time, that was the choice I had. I tried riding the saddle broncs later, and I was thankful that I picked bareback riding first.
What would you say is the single most important lesson you’ve learned?
Keep your mouth shut and your ears open. I have learned so much just listening and watching my heroes, and the best of the best. I was lucky enough to travel with the NFR qualifier my first year of full-time professional rodeo, and now I get to travel with multiple-time qualifier Tilden Hooper and six-time world champion Kaycee Feild. That is my traveling crew, and there is a lot of fun stuff to be talking about, but a lot of lessons to be learned if you’re in that ring.
Being able to apply those lessons and put in that work is so important. I see people my age or younger that have talent, or are willing to listen, but then who go home and don’t put in the work … I know it is cliché, but it is cliché for a reason. It is true.
What is something people don’t know about your event?
Everyone always asks me if my neck hurts. The truth is, that rarely hurts. Our hips and lower back, and not from impact, but from strain, is the most sore part. Also, you could probably take the majority of the top 15 or 20 bareback riders and put them in a professional athlete workout situation, and you would be surprised how well the bareback riders do. We have to be in pretty good shape, whether it is CrossFit style or strength training or cardio. Everyone has their own plan, but it might be surprising how much this event is built for people like that.
Tell us something about yourself that doesn’t have to do with rodeo, maybe something about why you love Wyoming.
Now that I have made the National Finals and been to some bigger rodeos, and a lot of big rodeos are in big cities, one of my favorite things to do is to come home to Buffalo. I put my cellphone on airplane mode, get my gun out and my brother and I go out to hunt or shoot. I turn my phone off and go to Wyoming where there is no one around. It’s one of the great parts of Wyoming. I love going home to the mountains.
What would you say to young people who have dreams like yours, or any kind of big aspirations, about how to achieve their goals?
Definitely appreciate where you are, in Wyoming. I know everyone wants to leave when they are younger, but when you get out of Wyoming, you always want to go back.
While you are in Wyoming, it is a great place. There are a lot of people who are willing to help, in rodeo or pretty much any sport. But one thing is that with only half a million people in the state, you can get to certain levels of competitions and do great … but it is important to get out of Wyoming for competition. Your eyes will be opened immensely.
Get comfortable with getting uncomfortable. I don’t like being away from my family, but for anyone that has big dreams, and wants to do big things, go somewhere where you are challenged and can really learn. Maybe that is in Wyoming, but it might also be bigger cities or bigger areas.
Cheyenne Wimberly
Age: 46
Event: Barrel racing
Hometown: Stephenville, Texas
Wrangler NFR qualifications: 5 (1997-98, 2019-21)
When did you first start barrel racing?
My family was always into horses. My mom and dad were into race horses, and while they did that, I rode. I was an only child and I rode all the time. They had a horse business where they bought and sold horses, and we were on the race track all the time. My mom ran barrels and my dad team roped, and I won my first state championship when I was 4. I would have to say that I have been raised on a horse.
What would you say is the single most important lesson you’ve learned?
Our event is so horse-specific. It is really all about the horse, so you really have to find that one-in-a-million horse. They are few and far between, and they take a lot of care at that level because they are elite athletes. When you get to the level we are, they are your main concern, and they only come along a couple times in a lifetime.
I also have learned that, because I have done this in two stages, when I went to NFR in the ’90s, and now again in the last couple years, you take the opportunities that you are given at the time, or you might miss out. Be blessed with the horses you have, and be able to take full advantage of it while you can.
What is something people don’t know about your event?
A great horse makes you a better rider over time. And at our level, we spend all our time with the horse. The bond has to be just one and one. We have a bond, and it is almost like we can communicate with the horse. They have good days, and they have bad days. They are elite athletes so there are days, of course, where they give it all they have, but that is all they have.
Tell us something about yourself that doesn’t have to do with rodeo, maybe something about where you are from or what you do in your off time.
I do a couple other businesses. I have sold real estate for almost 20 years, and I also sell equine horse insurance. I also train horses, so all my businesses coincide. I know every day that I get up I am going to be doing something similar.
The real estate industry is booming, and the equine industry is booming. There are a lot of great horses changing hands, and a lot of people getting into the equine industry every day.
What would you say to young people who have dreams like yours, or any kind of big aspirations, about how to achieve their goals?
Horses teach you a lot if you listen. Getting on them every day, and having to take care of them every day, the discipline — if you stay disciplined, whatever drives you whether you want to show horses or be in rodeo, it takes dedication. Horses are an animal that is totally dependent on a human. They are only going to be as good as the human allows them to be.
Hailey Kinsel
Age: 27
Event: Barrel racing
Hometown: Cotulla, Texas
Wrangler NFR qualifications: 5 (2017-21)
When did you first start barrel racing?
I have been riding horses my whole life. I can’t say I remember starting, and I really can’t say I remember starting barrel racing either. My parents both competed a little bit in rodeo, and my mom is who exposed me to barrel racing, and let me start going to things. I was probably 3 or 4 when I was first getting on, and she would lead me around in a pattern.
What would you say is the single most important lesson you’ve learned?
I’ve learned so many lessons, but if I had to pick one, it would be to do the very best you can with whatever you have. Whether that is your talent, your resources, the horse you have at the time — if you work the hardest to improve on what you have, as much as you can, you will learn the most but also get the most out of the opportunity and possibly take yourself to heights that wouldn’t have been possible.
What is something people don’t know about your event?
Probably the amount of time we spend with our horses. People see us for about 15-17 seconds in an arena, and our job is really the other 20 hours of a day that we are constantly hovering around our animal, doing everything to make sure they are healthy and happy and ready to compete.
Tell us something about yourself that doesn’t have to do with rodeo, maybe something about where you are from or what you do in your off time.
I don’t know if I can name something about myself that doesn’t have to do with rodeo. Almost everything I do is about rodeo. I was raised on a working cattle ranch, so aside from rodeo I have been on horses my whole life. That is what my family does, so that was the lifestyle I grew up in south Texas.
What would you say to young people who have dreams like yours, or any kind of big aspirations, about how to achieve their goals?
Hard work beats anything. There are really no tricks. Just hard work and commitment. Read the rule book, and make things easier on yourself. Then apply the hard work where necessary. And just do what you love. If you are doing what you love, all of the hard stuff comes a lot easier.
Chet Johnson
Age: 41
Event: Saddle bronc riding
Hometown: Lusk, Wyoming
PRCA 2021 world standings place: 40th
When did you first start saddle bronc riding?
My dad used to rodeo when he was younger, and he was a ticket man for a while. I was around it since I was a little kid, and bronc riding was my favorite event to watch. I started doing it because my dad did it, and I had help right out of the gate in him.
What is the single most important lesson you have learned?
Find very good mentors and good teachers, and pay attention to them. The other thing is that you can take a little from everyone.
You will pick up your own style, but you are also going to pick up different things from different people. Listen, and pay attention, and you will find the people who are going to be willing to help.
Rodeo is a great sport where we really want to see the young guys succeed so our sport continues to grow.
What is something people don’t know about your event?
A lot of people don’t realize how important our rein is. Basically, the biggest thing to learn in bronc riding is how to lift on the rein. Some people assume it is the saddle that is holding you on there, which is important, but lifting on your rein and not pulling on your rein is one of the hardest things to learn but it keeps you in the saddle. They say when you are young, “Lift, lift, lift,” and the reason being is that it is hard to learn. Even doing it 20-some years, I will sometimes set my rein down and get bucked off. I will wonder why I just did that.
Tell us something about yourself that doesn’t have to do with rodeo, maybe something about why you love Wyoming.
I now have a place near Buffalo. I lived in Sheridan for 10 years, and to get back close to all my friends and I love the area, and to have a place of my own there south of town is pretty exciting. I am happy to be back home.
What would you say to young people who have dreams like yours, or any kind of big aspirations, about how to achieve their goals?
Write your goals down. Keep that vision, from the time you wake up. Just say, “What can I do today to get closer to that goal?” That might be work out that day, or go get on practice horses. Even if it doesn’t have to do with rodeo, ask yourself what you can do today to be better, and get closer to that goal than you were yesterday.