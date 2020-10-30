Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.