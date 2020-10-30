Wyoming’s lawmakers have frequently said every option remains on the table when it comes to dealing with the state’s current and impending budget cuts.
One option lawmakers have considered that might save the state money is offering early retirement for some state government staff. Early retirement usually includes some sort of incentive given to the person retiring, which in turn is expected to reduce payroll costs or decrease employee headcount.
That tactic, though, often has long-lasting implications for the institutional knowledge that exists within organizations.
There are many different options for early retirement, and Gov. Mark Gordon’s office decided in late August to move forward with offering targeted severance packages for certain state employees, according to Erica Legerski, the governor’s budget, transportation and military policy advisor.
She said certain agencies’ budget cuts include positions to eliminate and standard severances include employees being paid for their accrued leave time, but the targeted severance will include more.
The Northern Wyoming Community College District also recently offered early retirement to 26 staff and faculty.
NWCCD President Walt Tribley said early retirement is typically offered as a benefit to employees as a way to “recognize their dedication and service,” and help bridge the gap between their current age and when they may qualify for Medicare and other benefits.
Early retirement is not all positive, however, as Tribley said hiring the right people for key positions is always difficult and that it can be a loss of institutional knowledge, though they do their best to transfer that between employees.
That loss of experience is a major concern for companies looking at early retirement, said Stacia Skretteberg, consultant at Peak Consulting in Sheridan.
“Oftentimes, that institutional knowledge includes the ‘why’ of organizations....that history of why we do what we do,” she said. “We need to find ways to capture what retiring employees know and how they feel about the organizational values, goals and mission of the company.”
According to the Society of Human Resource Management, 10,000 adults turn 65 every day — a trend expected to continue until 2030. With the average retirement age between 61 and 65, employers face the challenge of filling millions of jobs in the coming years.
A 2017 report released by the Special Committee on Aging in the U.S. Senate indicated the number of older adults working is growing at a rate that outpaces overall growth of the labor force.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has also said that by 2024, 41% of the country’s labor force will be older than the age of 55. One-third of that population, it said, will be older than 65.
An aging workforce creates challenges within organizations, including the need to provide more flexible work schedules to accommodate health concerns and caregiving needs as one out of every four employees older than 50 serves as a family caregiver.
Meeting and addressing those concerns can have positive outcomes for employers, though. If they are able to retain older employees, employers may also retain valuable skills and increase workplace diversity.
The ability to retain older employees could also help employers address workforce shortages. Multiple studies have shown that the generation following the baby boomers — Gen X — is much smaller, so there will be fewer workers to fill the ranks as older employees retire.
The Millennial generation is larger but is only beginning to enter the workforce and will not have the experience to fill leadership roles for some time.
With government organizations within Wyoming looking for ways to cut costs, early retirement options provide some hope in doing so. The aim is to hire younger, and therefore in theory cheaper, employees to fill the ranks.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said he has been exploring options for early retirement for years but urged caution that early retirement programs may not actually save as much money as expected.
He pointed specifically to a study from the Government Finance Office Association titled “Evaluating the use of Early Retirement Incentives,” which actually cautions against the use of early retirement by states.
“The second paragraph of the summary states, ‘Historically, early retirement incentives rarely have succeeded, since costs are often greater than initially anticipated by the government offering the incentive and savings are lower than projected, the Government Finance Office Association recommends that governments exercise “extreme caution” if considering early retirement incentives,’” Kinskey said.
In addition to the possible lack of cost savings, Rep. Ben Schwartz, D-Jackson, said early retirement also may not be as effective in reducing headcount as expected.
“So then you look at reduction in force, and the problem with using early retirement is it’s not strategic,” he said. “So what you’re going to generally have happen is a lot of very experienced, more upper-level government employees that are taking a retirement package, you by-and-large have to refill those positions with less experienced people. There’s the cost of training, and it doesn't create vacancies, which is ultimately the goal of reduction of force.”
With trends in the U.S. workforce indicating increasing difficulty in finding, recruiting and retaining qualified employees, public officials seeking to reduce the cost of government must balance the need for lower spending with the retention of institutional knowledge and a shortage of younger employees ready to fill the ranks.