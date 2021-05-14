When the end-of-school bells chime in the hallways in Sheridan County’s high schools, the majority of students hustle to sports practices or other extracurricular activities.
Between 85 and 92% of Sheridan County School District 2 high school students participate in some extracurricular activity, and more than one in four students played a fall or winter sport at Sheridan High School in 2019-20, while around 22% played a spring sport.
Sheridan has had 71 athletes go on to play collegiately in the past five years, according to Activities Director Don Julian, oftentimes with various academic and athletic scholarships supporting the student’s collegiate career. Julian attests all high school athletes, regardless if they go on to play at the next level, benefit from lessons learned on and off the court or field.
The nature of competitive sports makes it so a team aspires to win regional, conference and state championships, though Sheridan County coaches and staff aim for participation in high school athletics to benefit their students off the field. Trophies, All-Conference and All-State honors serve as tangible rewards, but leadership skills, learning how to overcome adversity and being a part of a team reward athletes past the final buzzer of their high school careers.
“They learn how to handle adversity at a younger age,” Julian said. “They don’t get out into the regular world and, all of a sudden, adversity hits them in the face and they don’t have any strategies on how to handle it.”
When Sheridan graduates return from college, they see the value in preparing the Broncs and Lady Broncs for success off the field and after their athletic careers.
Similar to the basketball players he coaches, Sheridan High School head boys basketball coach Jeff Martini played for the Broncs when he attended Sheridan, graduating in 2000, and said playing sports built grit, taught him how to handle both failures and successes and made him comfortable playing as part of a team. Having positive mentors, coaches and teachers inspired Martini to eventually return to Sheridan and teach social studies after playing basketball collegiately at Sheridan College.
“The biggest benefit [to returning] is setting them up for their next steps,” said Joe Shassetz, a Sheridan football graduate and now volunteer girls soccer assistant coach. “We have a lot of people who know what the next step is and what steps to take.”
“To go along with that, not just being a good athlete,” said Jamy Shassetz, Joe’s sister, former Lady Bronc and now volunteer assistant soccer coach, “but being a good person, in general.”
The smaller size of Sheridan County schools affords athletes the opportunity to earn meaningful playing time on the field and court while participating in multiple sports throughout the year, something Martini noted as influential to his development as an athlete and person. Adapting and adjusting to different teammates and coaches, as well as trying to be better every day on and off the court during high school affects how Martini coaches his high school athletes today.
“We always try to integrate life lessons whenever we can,” Martini said.
Mike Daley, Big Horn High School’s longtime athletic director and former head boys basketball coach, echoed Julian and Martini’s sentiments, calling any extracurricular activities “the life-blood” of the high school. Sports teams offer niches for young adults, Daley points out, and spaces for new students to more easily make friends and form connections with students and staff.
Besides the social, emotional and physical benefits playing sports provide high school athletes, the Wyoming High School Activities Association requires student-athletes to maintain a “passing” grade point average every semester “in subjects that earn a minimum of 5.0 credits or the equivalent” to participate in the following sports season.
Both Sheridan County School District 1 and 2 have weekly eligibility requirements, as well. SCSD1 coaches receive reports on Tuesdays of students who have Fs, communicate with the athletes to offer support and require the students to raise their grades by the following week. If a student fails to bring a grade up in the course of a week, they become ineligible to participate.
SCSD2 sends reports to its coaches every Monday, and students with Ds or Fs meet with coaches and go through a process similar to Big Horn and Tongue River athletes. Julian said Sheridan athletes have collectively recorded a GPA of 3.0 or higher through the fall, winter and first half of spring sports seasons in the 2020-2021 school year.
“Academics is certainly the most important thing,” Daley said. “But success in academics breeds success on the athletic fields, and having athletics as a part of that and having strong programs also supports the academics. It’s a great thing for our community to have.”
Steve Hanson, Tongue River High School athletic director, head football and head track and field coach, noted the added motivation a high school student might have from the schools’ eligibility requirements and soft skills athletes learn while playing sports outside of the classroom. Hanson doesn’t plan practices around teaching life skills but said teachable moments always arise throughout a season, and he and the Eagles’ and Lady Eagles’ coaching staffs take the opportunity to highlight leadership skills and stellar shows of teamwork, for example.
DJ Dearcorn, Sheridan’s former football defensive coordinator and commercial lender at First Federal Bank and Trust, notes participation in high school athletics often leads to employees and coworkers who have an understanding of sacrifice. Dearcorn said he usually sees former high school athletes with a strong work-ethic and an understanding of how to prioritize team goals.
“You know when you’ve hired someone that has an appreciation for hard work,” Dearcorn said. “And that doesn’t always come from athletics, but activities. Having goals that take dedication and commitment and that work ethic and that ability to set your own selfish needs aside for the outcome of others or the outcome of the business … it’s a nice skillset to have.”
Dearcorn watched these skills develop with his athletes in position group meetings and players’ interactions with both teammates and coaches. The former coach highlighted how the football season presents opportunities to discuss adversity, sacrifice and team goals.
Martini aims to integrate life lessons into his practice plans and film sessions, often reminding his players, “this isn’t just about the game of basketball, this isn’t just about the game of football, this is about life.”
Sheridan County athletes’ senior nights reflect the success of coaches efforts. When public address announcers honor seniors on athletic fields and in high school gyms, they share laugh-inducing memories and words of thanks from players to coaches for making better people, not just athletes.
Volleyball, football and basketball players alike recall conference and state championships when asked to remember their favorite moments from their high school careers. Regardless of end-of-season records and postseason performances, however, high school athletes say bus rides and road trips are some of the moments they’ll miss the most.
For the four state championship tournament appearances Martini has led the Broncs to, the several athletes he’s seen sign to play basketball in college and the most recent third-place finish at the 2020-21 state tournament, the head coach will remember how his three-person senior class treated his young sons at games and practices.
“For us, having a victory or winning season is kids that are making really good decisions,” Martini said, “Kids that are being great people. Kids that are being great students. And then, once they leave here, being able to carry on those traits.”