It takes time and a good bit of hustle to finance the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Events start Monday and run through Sunday, and money plays into all of it. Fortunately, behind the rodeo every year are sponsors willing to keep the event running smoothly.
Moving up
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo started out as a small, unassuming event for primarily locals to enjoy.
“When I first started, it was a pull,” Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board member Zane Garstad said. “It was tough to get sponsors. You had to work it. Now we have people contacting us.”
It takes $350,000 in sponsorships to fund the $800,000 rodeo each year, an amount that has grown exponentially from the first rodeo in 1931, where funding models began modestly. The budget is managed by the nonprofit’s operational board, known as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board of Directors.
The original WYO Rodeo Board organized in 1931 and needed funding for the expenses piling up. To raise the needed funds, the directors sold capital stock in the rodeo, according to history described on the event website. The stated goal was to issue up to $50,000 worth of Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Inc. capital stock. The initial stock sale included 140 citizens purchasing $13,020 in stock — totaling around $90,000 in today’s dollars, according to the website.
The first 10 shares at a cost of $1 each were purchased April 1, 1931, by Dr. A.E. Adkins. The last 50 shares were purchased by H.M. Bennett.
The board attempted several stock-selling campaigns for the years to follow to no avail, thus the last stock was sold in 1988 when BJH, Inc. and Burger King, Inc. each bought 250 shares. Stocks amounted to a total of $23,040, far less than the stated goal of $50,000. The stocks are non-negotiable stocks, meaning they cannot be traded or redeemed and cannot increase in value.
“Anyone who bought stock was really just making a donation to the SWR,” the website said.
Now, those who hold proof of stock purchases have nothing more than a commemorative reminder of the original purchaser’s support of the rodeo.
Payout for Garstad’s first WYO Rodeo on the board totaled approximately $40,000. Now, that payout adds up to more than $300,000.
The rodeo also now represents the largest tourism event of the year for Sheridan County. Former board member Doug Meier pushed Garstad and the team to dream big, bumping up sponsorship tiers to the $25,000 mark and beyond.
The fame grew larger after two game-changing contributions from Coca-Cola and Forrest Mars.
“That really helped us in a lot of ways financially, obviously,” Garstad said. “But more important than that was their reputation. They brought credibility to our event.”
Since then, the WYO has grown exponentially each year, providing a larger purse for contestants and higher quality contestants for spectators. More than $300,000 in prize money was paid to contestants in 2019, and 22,000 guests celebrated Rodeo Week, according to materials provided by the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board.
Gold Buckle supporters
Part of the top-tier support group is the Gold Buckle Club, consisting of 250 members, which is full capacity.
Gold Buckle Club members initially pay $2,000 in dues and subsequent $1,000 dues annually after year one. Membership includes a belt buckle and pendant and invitations to special events, plus premiere access to seating at the rodeo.
A waitlist exists for those wishing to join the club, who contribute a minimum of $250,000 each year to the club.
Climbing tiers
Sponsorship peaks at those contributing $25,000 and more to the rodeo, which boasts an approximately $6 million local economic impact annually, according to board information. Sponsorship areas are often limited, allowing the board the ability to create lasting relationships and serve supporters to the best of its abilities.
“I’ve had to say ‘no’ more than I’ve said ‘yes’ in a few years for people that are interested,” Garstad said. “I think that’s because we really care about sponsors. A lot of people are thinking about, ‘What’s that going to do for me?’...and it’s really about what we can do for them.”
Good relationships remain a top priority of stewards of the WYO and its longevity. By remaining loyal to the financial backers, the board receives loyalty in return.
Small is big
Another opportunity for sponsorships lies in the smallest, yet possibly the most important category — the Sheridan WYO Posse. Posse sponsorships start at $300 per year and drop to $250 each subsequent year.
“It’s really a no-nonsense way for small businesses to get their name out there with the WYO Rodeo,” Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board member Lonnie Wright said.
With sponsorship comes recognition associated with the rodeo as well as connection and support for a large driver of Sheridan County’s economy.
The board limits the Posse to 100 supporters and hasn’t quite reached the point of turning people away yet, but the board remains hopeful and confident in the relationships made through the Posse. Wright said the board aims to keep the Posse just Sheridan County businesses and individuals.
“It’s a validation that people value (the Rodeo),” Wright said. “Basically it’s like Christmas in July for Sheridan County and a lot of the surrounding area.”
For the rodeo board, the total dollars involved in the rodeo is simply a reflection of its primary focus — loyal to sponsors. This many dollars that fly through Sheridan County related to the event are a bonus to the wealth the board already possesses by relationships.