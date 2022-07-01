For Kaycee Rader, a Sheridan resident and breakaway roper active in nearby rodeo circuits, rodeo is a family tradition — and a family affair.
“It’s our family’s sport,” said Jan Quinn, Rader’s mother. “Kaycee grew up in that.”
Born on a Nebraska ranch to two rodeoing parents, Rader started rodeoing at 4 years old, participating in breakaway roping, pole bending, barrel racing, goat tying and team roping throughout her childhood and adolescence. But in her early 20s, Rader moved away from rodeo. She became a mother and a real estate agent; she prioritized other responsibilities over roping and riding.
Support from family and coworkers allowed her to rejoin the sport and become the first person ever to compete in women’s breakaway roping at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in 2021.
Although a few of the sport’s stars can support themselves solely on rodeo earnings, most rodeo competitors have careers outside of rodeo, said Carla Beckett, mountain states circuit director for the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.
One contestant involved with WPRA is a dental hygienist, Beckett said. Another trains horses professionally. Another worked remotely as a civil engineer. Although some rodeo competitors work in agriculture, ranching or other fields adjacent to rodeo, Beckett said the careers of the contestants she’s worked with don’t adhere to any pattern.
Instead, Beckett said contestants choose careers allowing them to finance their lives as rodeo competitors.
“There definitely are people who have careers [outside rodeo] because this is not a cheap sport…” Beckett said. “It takes a lot to go down the road.”
Costs associated with purchasing equipment, traveling from rodeo to rodeo, buying or training a rodeo horse and many others stack up quickly and can be difficult to finance, Beckett said. As a result, contestants rely on sponsors, family and friends or day jobs to pursue their passion for rodeo.
Rader’s family brought her back into rodeo and ensured she had the support she needed to compete.
Rader said she was inspired to rejoin the sport about six years ago, when her youngest daughter expressed an interest in competing. At first, she was simply helping her daughter become a good rider. As her daughter became more self-sufficient, Rader said she was pulled back into competition.
“Once it’s in your blood, it’s always in your blood,” Rader said.
Rader said she loves the way rodeo makes her feel. It brings out her youthful enthusiasm and allows her to express her competitive spirit. The rush of rodeo is unlike anything else. Now, as a breakaway roper and instructor for her daughter, Rader can feel that rush while serving as a role model.
It’s not just Rader’s daughter who supports her rodeo career; Rader’s entire family helps the breakaway roper find success.
Every day, Rader said, she’s with her horses, critiquing old runs and roping dummies. Her family ensures Rader can practice while maintaining her other responsibilities. There are days, Rader said, when her daughter saddles up all the horses so that Rader can ride as soon as she gets home from showing a property. Quinn described one situation in which she caught Rader’s horses and oversaw an appointment with the horseshoer so Rader could escort her daughter for a tonsillectomy.
Rader’s family is also quite helpful in improving her form and horsemanship. Rader said her husband, Noel Rader, films her practice runs and projects them onto the family’s television, allowing the two to critique the breakaway roper’s runs together. Rader’s stepfather, JC Gupton, offers advice on remedies and techniques to ensure her horses are in top condition. And both men spend time with her in the arena, Rader said, pulling the roping dummy, opening the chute and helping with her horses.
Meanwhile, Quinn assists Rader in entering and traveling to rodeo competitions. Quinn said she doesn’t pick her daughter’s schedule but she does research when rodeo registrations open and when competitions will take place.
“I’m retired,” Quinn said. “I have a whole lot more time on my hands than she does.”
For the most part, Quinn said, Rader competes near Sheridan, with only a few overnight trips. Usually, a family member — or several — accompany the competitor. Rader is perfectly capable of going by herself, Quinn explained, but many in the family enjoy coming along for the competition and helping Rader when she needs it.
“The whole family goes. We all enjoy it, and we all try to help,” Quinn said.
Finally, Rader said, her coworkers at ERA Carroll Realty support her rodeo career too. Sometimes, they’ll show properties to Rader’s clients or attend a closing in Rader’s place if Rader herself is away competing. Rader said they work as a team to ensure Rader can fill many roles at once.
“I couldn’t rodeo and be a full-time realtor without my real estate teammates, Jami Kessner and Liz Dearcorn,” Rader said.
This support — from her family and her colleagues — keeps Rader roping.
“She takes on quite a bit and does most of it pretty well,” Quinn said.