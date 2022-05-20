The May 21, 1969, edition of The Sheridan Press celebrated the weekly Sheridan College Student of the Month. He was a rodeo star, studying physical education, biology and art.
“In addition to his schoolwork, he…plays guitar,” the article said of the student.
In a few short decades, that rodeo-star-turned-guitar-player would be numbered among “American Cowboy” magazine’s cowboy music legends, alongside Johnny Cash, Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. His name was Chris LeDoux.
Born the son of an Air Force officer, LeDoux spent his childhood moving from state to state, a 1994 compilation of stories, discography and lyrics by LeDoux published by his record label states. The family settled in Austin, Texas, long enough for LeDoux’s grandfather to buy the boy his first horse. Soon after, LeDoux participated in his very first rodeo, winning four of the six events in which he competed.
“[LeDoux] won the belt buckle that day, and the rodeo won Chris,” the pamphlet said.
During his high school years, the LeDoux family moved to Cheyenne. At Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1965, LeDoux celebrated yet another rodeo milestone: seeing world champion rodeo cowboys compete, the pamphlet said. LeDoux vowed then to join their ranks.
He did. After attending college on a rodeo scholarship and eventually joining the professional rodeo circuit, LeDoux taught himself harmonica and guitar, instruments readily available among rodeo riders.
LeDoux’s fellow cowboys enjoyed his songs so much that LeDoux cut together a record of 11 songs in a basement studio in Sheridan in the early 1970s. It became LeDoux’s first album, “Songs of Rodeo Life.”
Meanwhile, LeDoux’s family life and rodeo career blossomed. LeDoux married Peggy Rhoads, the daughter of a Kaycee rancher, and the two had five children. The entire LeDoux family would often accompany the patriarch as he traveled from competition to competition, the rider and singer told journalist Bob Paxman in 1990. In 1976, LeDoux became the World Champion Bareback Rider, an “American Cowboy” retrospective on the artist said.
Although LeDoux retired from the rodeo circuit in 1980, his musical career continued. By 1982, LeDoux had sold more than 250,000 copies of his records, “American Cowboy” reported, with little to no marketing. From his first recording in a Sheridan basement studio to his final few albums in the early 2000s, LeDoux recorded 36 albums in his storied career, many of which remain popular among modern American cowboys.
LeDoux passed away of complications from liver cancer in March 2005 as “one of the best-known entertainers in Wyoming’s history,” the cowboy singer’s obituary in the Casper Star-Tribune stated.
Before — and after — his death, LeDoux was deeply tied to his home in northeast Wyoming. He was often the first to deny rumors that he and his family planned to leave their Kaycee ranch for greener pastures in Casper or Nashville.
“This is home,” LeDoux said to music journalist David G. Brown in 1994. “We’ve got deep roots here and this is where we’re going to stay. If I ever left here, I guess it would change who I am. And I hope that never happens.”
A monument to LeDoux — with the singer’s likeness on a bucking horse, all atop an acoustic guitar — now stands where the singer made his home, in Kaycee.