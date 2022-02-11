While Wyoming overall has experienced a slow increase in population, anecdotally many Sheridan residents have noted a quick growth spurt since the start of the pandemic.
According to U.S. Census estimates, Sheridan County grew 6.2% between 2010 and 2020, the fourth largest growth among counties in the state. Only Teton County, Laramie County and Lincoln County grew faster.
“COVID-19 may have prompted more people to move to Wyoming than leave the state,” said Amy Bittner, principal economist with the State of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division.
Local housing markets and school enrollment also reflect those changes. According to the Sheridan County Multiple Listing Service, there were 674 residential properties sold in 2020. This is a 9% increase from the 617 properties sold in 2019. The average sale price for those properties also saw a substantial increase in 2020, according to MLS. It jumped nearly 11% from $291,891 in 2019 to $323,790 in 2020.
According to Tom Belus of ERA Carroll Realty in Sheridan, while only a few more — 680 in total — residential properties sold in 2021, the average price of those homes increased to $403,777, a nearly 25% increase. In addition, the average time those properties spent on the market decreased from 59 days in 2020 to 42 days in 2021.
“We’ve seen them come from all over the country,” Belus said. “We’ve seen East Coast, Midwest, West Coast. These people can live anywhere, but they want to live in Wyoming. There are a lot of reasons they want to move here. Some are just tired of living in the city. Some want to get their kids into a better school system. I also think being able to work remotely is affecting the way people think about work. If you had a choice to work in Sheridan or a big city, which would you choose?”
To accommodate the increasing demand for housing, a number of new housing developments are in the works across Sheridan County. In 2021 alone, the city has approved 22 subdivisions adding 193 lots to the city.
Development is also booming outside of the city limits, according to Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark. The town of Ranchester itself has grown 64% in the last decade, Clark said, and that development is set to continue with recent subdivision approvals and the potential for another 250 acres to be annexed into the town.
In addition, in October, San Francisco-based land use firm Gruen Gruen and Associates began work on a new study of Sheridan County’s housing assets. (see p. 28, “Proactive Not Reactive.”)
Meanwhile, school enrollment numbers also show a steady increase of Sheridan County residents.
While according to data from the Wyoming Department of Education, enrollment for K-12 districts in Wyoming dropped 1.2%, from 93,029, in the 2018-2019 school year to 91,938 for the 2020-2021 school year, all three Sheridan County public school systems grew.
Sheridan County School District 3 officials reported an enrollment of 96 students to start the 2021-22 school year, topping the totals for the three previous school years, including fall 2018 (94), 2019 (90) and 2020 (87).
The larger districts in the county also saw growth. Enrollment at SCSD1 climbed from a total of 1,018 students in the fall of 2018 to 1,203 in 2020, before seemingly dipping to 1,175 in fall of 2021. But, that dip is misleading, district officials said.
“We’ve gone up in the number of brick-and-mortar students consistently over the past few years,” said Jeremy Smith, SCSD1 business manager.
That includes for the 2021-2022 school year. The school district’s overall numbers were somewhat inflated for fall 2020, with 214 students enrolling in the district’s online program — the Cowboy State Virtual Academy — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with 990 brick-and-mortar students.
While overall the numbers were slightly down this fall, SCSD1 reported an increase of 48 students physically attending classes, along with 137 students choosing the CSVA program.
Overall, SCSD2 reported a total enrollment in September of 3,586 students, an increase of 39 students compared to the same time last year.
Those enrollment increases, while modest compared to some areas across the country, represent ongoing growth of the Sheridan community and reflect the quality of education delivered, officials said.
“Growth is good for us,” said Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for instruction and assessment. “It means the community is growing, that the local economy is growing. That’s good for us and for our schools.”