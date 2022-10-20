In a state with the 10th largest landmass and lowest population in the union — you can expect a lot of open space. Wyoming is known for its vast and empty land under blue skies and mountain ranges, and Sheridan County is no exception. Luckily for the people and animals that inhabit it, there are conservation efforts to keep the land and water pure.
The Sheridan Community Land Trust works with local families to conserve their land. The SCLT can help establish conservation easements for landowners who want to preserve the pristine landscapes.
A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement that gives up development rights. That way the land will never be able to be developed or subdivided. The easement guarantees that in perpetuity that land will stay as open space and agricultural land will never be developed into a parking lot or housing such as an apartment complex or subdivisions. Under an easement, the land will stay with its current purpose, providing food, open space and different environmental benefits that come from cleaner water and air.
Meghan Kent, conservation program manager of SCLT, graduated from the University of Wyoming with a master’s degree in soil science. Kent said she’s passionate about preserving land because we only have so much left in a population that is increasing.
“Most prime cropland is already being used,” Kent said. “And you know, we have a growing population. More and more people are relying on these soils for food. But really, we don’t have that many places to expand to, to use more land for making food. So, we’ve got to be making more food with the land we have, or else we have a big issue on our hands.”
Another resource the SCLT provides is the Bighorn Fence Initiative. The initiative is for ranching families who are interested in implementing more wildlife friendly fencing. Kent said many young animals get left behind by their mothers after being separated by fencing. Kent also said many animals get caught or tangled, which leads to mortality. The Bighorn Fencing Initiative can help repair fencing that harms both animals and humans. The initiative has replaced fencing in both private ranches and in federal land such as the Bighorn National Forest.
There is a good likelihood that driving through Bighorn National Forest in the spring and summer you’ll see cattle roaming and feeding. Any cattle in the national forest have been authorized to be there through a permit. Ranchers can use Forest Service allotments for various reasons. One being their land may not have enough grass to feed their cattle. Having leased land in the forest can expand ranges and increase herds.
The Forest Service is an agency mandated to manage the land for multiple uses, one of which is range.
The Bighorn National Forest had 78 active allotments on more than 822,000 acres this year. The national forest has more than 1.1 million acres total. There are currently 98 grazing permits. There are a maximum number of 90,000 animals allowed through the allotments and permits; there were 75,000 animals such as cows, horses and sheep that belong to ranchers roaming the forest land. Sara Evans Kirol, public affairs person for the Bighorn National Forest said there are herbaceous vegetation benefits to grazing. Evans also noted there could be too much grazing, but the cap of 90,000 animals prevents that from happening.
One of many ranches that uses the Bighorn National Forest for grazing is Padlock Ranch in Ranchester. Trey Patterson, CEO of Padlock Ranch, said there are conservational benefits of doing so.
“Many of the ranches that are along the foothills have grazing permits that have run with that land and with those particular ranches for a long time,” Patterson said. “And I think well- managed grazing on public lands actually benefits the forest by keeping the grass and the forages from becoming overgrown and reduces fire danger. And it improves the health of the soils when the grazing is done appropriately.”
Many of the cattle can be seen driving along the highway, but in many instances, these grazing spots can be remote. Some of the land can’t be accessed by road. Many ranchers must use other transportation such as horses.
One of many organizations that assists in conversation work is the Sheridan County Conservation District. SCCD’s main focus is improving water quality. The SCCD is grant funded, and a large portion of its funds come from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, as well as other 319 funds that are used for improving the water quality in Sheridan County.
The SCCD offers cost share assistance to landowners for certain projects that can improve water quality. An issue that landowners might run into is owning an old septic system that isn’t permitted. Some older plumbing may have a pipe from someone’s living quarters that goes straight into a water way such as a creek or river. There may be other situations such as groundwater seepage, or a corroded tank within close vicinity to a body of water. The SCCD will pay half of the cost required to fix such issues. The SCCD also helps ranchers install alternative livestock water sources.
The main issue for bad septic systems is the dangers of E. coli bacteria. Consumption of E. coli includes severe illness in children younger than 5 years of age, and those with compromised immune systems, including the elderly. With many people in Wyoming recreating in the water ways, it’s important to have clean water sources. The SCCD tests many streams in the county to make sure the water isn’t impaired with bacteria. People with bad septic systems or those with no septic system at all, may not even realize they have a problem. Homes built before the 1970s are at risk to have sewage issues, because they came before the Clean Water Act came into play. The Clean Water Act is the primary federal law governing water pollution that was passed in 1972. SCCD program specialist Jackie Turner said she receives phone calls from landowners who had no idea they bought land with sewage issues.
“It’s not like they’re doing it knowingly, a lot of times, it’s these older houses that were built in the early 1900s. People didn’t realize the harm they were doing back then,” Turner said. “There are still older systems out there that are impacting water quality. And it’s just that people don’t really know that it’s happening unless they have an issue with their septic system…. I just recently spoke to someone who just bought a property, the house was built in the 1930s. And they were just out exploring their property, and they found a pipe into a ditch. They could see and smell sewage. So, they came to realize they had an issue on their hands. It’s still definitely an issue.”
Turner said she had an adventurous childhood in a family that loved the outdoors, which led to her work at SCCD.
“We were always outside and always swimming,” Turner said. “We grew up without running water for a while. And so, we essentially swam in the lake and bathed in there when we were kids, so it wasn’t a big deal. Natural resources has always been important to me. That’s kind of the same field my dad went into, so kind of just following in his footsteps in a way and wanting to help people help protect what we have here is what I do.”
Patterson expressed there aren’t any conservational shortcuts that benefit a ranching business; everything that’s healthy for the environment is also good for the ranch.