In a state with the 10th largest landmass and lowest population in the union — you can expect a lot of open space. Wyoming is known for its vast and empty land under blue skies and mountain ranges, and Sheridan County is no exception. Luckily for the people and animals that inhabit it, there are conservation efforts to keep the land and water pure.

The Sheridan Community Land Trust works with local families to conserve their land. The SCLT can help establish conservation easements for landowners who want to preserve the pristine landscapes.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

