Ranching has been a way of life for decades in Wyoming, and Sheridan County is no different, even if contemporary ranching has taken on a new look.
Sheridan County currently has 833 farms, averaging roughly 1,457 acres in size, according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This includes 432 livestock farms and ranches, 400 of which deal with cattle, like Lohof Grass-finished Beef.
For Christy Lohof, of Lohof Grass-finished Beef, contemporary ranching means helping people interested in agriculture and agriculture careers gain experience to get their foot in the door.
While she doesn’t have paid employees, she helps those interested through her internship program, which primarily utilizes volunteers through the World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms program.
The program connects volunteers with organic farms and ranches looking for help in exchange for room and board, usually for weeks or months at a time.
Lohof said it was actually their first ever intern, a woman from Israel, who told them about the WWOOF program after picking their ranch out of the blue for a work opportunity.
“After [the intern] had left, we signed up for that and started getting more requests for people to come help us on our ranch, so it started as kind of a need for extra hands, but it’s certainly evolved over the years,” Lohof said.
The Lohofs began receiving consistent interns in 2013, and she said they currently request interns stay for at least three months. This gives enough time for them to learn the processes of the ranch and to make mistakes, such as putting gas in diesel vehicles, before fully getting involved and making a difference, she said.
“Right now they just jump in with what we’re doing,” she said. “We have our daily chores of feeding or milking the goats or feeding the chickens, so there is some routine to the ranch that they get right in on, but a lot of it varies so much from season to season that they need different skills at different times.”
She said, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are reaching out after having jobs canceled or having difficulty finding work.
Lohof said the ranch offers them the ability to learn new skills and develop an understanding for agriculture they can take with them when they move on, either to an agriculture career or not.
While Rebecca Atkinson, animal science instructor at Sheridan College, isn’t directly involved in ranching, she’s also helping the next generation of agriculture workers gain experience through schooling.
She said students at Sheridan College participate in a variety of classroom and hands-on work to gain experience before being in the field.
“We have quite a few agriculture producers in the area who have been super cooperative and let students come out to their places,” she said.
She said this has helped students learn how to work with animals through vaccination and castration, for example. Students also visit a variety of stores, from big box stores to neighborhood markets, to learn about marketing and sales practices.
But perhaps the most important part of their training, she said, is the emphasis on agricultural business.
She said it’s crucial contemporary ranchers understand the business side of ranching to be successful. She said so much of what agriculture producers do — both buying and selling — depends on complex markets that will overwhelm you if you don’t understand.
“At the end of the day you’re running a business no matter what you are doing,” she said.
Schooling also plays an important role in Olivia Phelps' version of contemporary ranching, with a split between ranching and veterinary school giving her extra skillsets she can utilize in both. She said contemporary ranchers not only have to contend with Mother Nature, but also with the struggle of public perception of the profession.
Currently a second-year veterinary student at Washington State, Phelps spends time when she can as a ranch hand in Sheridan County.
She primarily works as a hand with cattle, feeding them all winter and pasturing them in the mountains and on the reservation in the summer. She said her primary task when pasturing is to ride through the cattle once or twice a week to check on their health.
“When they’re up there, they tend to get pneumonia when they get to high elevations,” she said. “We’re just kind of riding through everything and making sure everything is healthy and cows are maintaining weight on grass.”
As a rancher in Wyoming, Phelps said it’s a 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year profession that often gets a bad rap from people who don’t truly understand what ranchers do.
She said she’s run into people who were concerned with slaughter and roping, but said they are careful with the animals and provide them a high quality of life, especially when pastured in the mountains.
She said it’s also become harder over the years as more and more land is developed to have space for cattle to be pastured how they currently are and that it’s important for people to know that to continue this high quality of life, grass has to be available.
Despite these struggles, however, Phelps said the community of contemporary ranchers makes it worth it.
“I think our ranching community is so strong and we are willing to help our neighbors,” she said. “We all help each other, it creates such a tight-knit community of people.”
While today’s Wyoming ranchers continue to evolve, their numbers are also increasing, as the number of ranches in the county has increased by 19 since 2012 and had a 127% increase in net income, though the average size of the ranches has decreased 22%. No matter the method — interns, students or teachers for the next generation — contemporary ranchers aren’t going away.