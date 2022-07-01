Mary Dowling, a lifetime Sheridan WYO Rodeo fan and supporter, will serve as grand marshal of the rodeo parade this summer. What does she think of this honor? “I think it’s marvelous!” she proclaimed.
Dowling was born Oct. 25, 1925, five years before the first Sheridan WYO Rodeo in 1931. She turns 97 years old in October. There is not a more enthusiastic fan of any age.
Dowling was born in Cambria, Wyoming, but moved to Sheridan at a very young age when her father worked for the mines in Monarch. While she attended the rodeo with her parents when she was very young, she became a regular after she married her husband, Jim Dowling, in 1950.
Her husband was a member of the Sheridan Jaycees who parked cars at the rodeo. Dowling would watch the rodeo from the grandstand while her husband parked cars. This worked for some years until about 1961 when Dowling was accidentally drenched with beer by an enthusiastic fan sitting behind her. Dowling told her husband that from then on, she wanted to sit down in front in the box seats. Somehow, Dowling’s husband was able to arrange that, and since 1962 Dowling has had six box seats at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. At that time a box seat was a folding chair in the box area in front of the grandstand. They cost $5 apiece. She has never missed a year of rodeo since that time.
That’s 60 years in a row. And there were a few years before that when they did not have box seats.
Dowling has many fond memories of the rodeo. One that sticks out is when Lucy Yellow Mule was elected rodeo queen in 1951. At the time, they used an applause meter to select the queen. Yellow Mule was the cowboy favorite and won the “applause-off” because the cowboys joined together and stamped their feet to make as much noise as possible. Dowling said the sound was deafening and the wooden grandstand shook.
When asked why she was such an avid rodeo fan, Dowling replied, “I just like cowboys. I like everything about them. They’re entertaining.” And the cowboys like her.
Knowing her penchant for the breed, Tracy Swanson, former rodeo board president and now emeritus board member, surprised her in 2019 with a real live cowboy in the name of Tyson Durfey, a world champion tie-down roper. They arrived on her doorstep unannounced. A Sheridan Press article on the occasion declared, “A swift opening of the front door led to Dowling breaking into near immediate tears of joy and laughter as she ushered the men into her home.” They had a great visit. Dowling finally had her cowboy.
Dowling also became friends with rodeo clown J.J. Harrison, who performs at the WYO. Dowling’s seats are in the very front row, so she was able to interact with him when he was close by in the arena. They always had fun. One year, two of Dowling’s grandsons were her guests at the rodeo, and Dowling made it known that it would sure be nice if Harrison would stop by and say hi to her grandchildren. Harrison obliged and left the children with an indelible memory. In fact, when they later went to the Cheyenne Frontier Days, the boys asked her if the clown was going to come visit with them.
Dowling’s 62 years of rodeo memories include the many interesting people she has met. She remembers specifically that once movie actor Tommy Lee Jones and his wife sat right next to her. On another occasion David Brinkley — NBC and ABC newscaster from 1943 to 1997 — was present and Dowling and her husband “shared breathing air with him in their boxed seats.” But it’s not only the famous that give Dowling pleasure. She enjoys the rodeo because it’s a time to see old friends and be with family — and, oh yes, then there are the cowboys!
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo exists because of its loyal fan base and Dowling is one of the most loyal. She has been recognized before by the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board when she was presented with a coveted WYO Rodeo Wrangler denim jacket, which is her pride and joy.
And Dowling is the pride and joy of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. She is most deserving to be the 2022 WYO Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal.