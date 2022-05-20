Today

Cloudy with showers. High 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.