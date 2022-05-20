The Craft Brothers started decades ago, just three little boys playing fiddle outside a pancake breakfast, but have become some of Sheridan’s most beloved musicians.
Now, the group often includes the founding brothers’ sons and nephews, making the band multi-generational.
“We were basically born with an instrument in our hands,” said J.T. Craft, one of the original three brothers in the band, alongside Mitch and Dave Craft. “My brother Mitch started playing fiddle when he was 5 years old because of my dad’s passion for the instrument. Dave, who is the middle, started and as the youngest, I just followed suit.”
J.T. Craft said from those early days playing on the street to what he calls a beautiful relationship with the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, the brothers have always been supported by the Sheridan community.
“Sheridan just has something in the water. There are so many talented individuals that live in this area, and so it is an honor to be a part of the arts and music community,” J.T. Craft said. “We do this because we love it, and because Sheridan supports us.”
When the brothers started out, there were certainly great local musicians, but perhaps fewer opportunities for them to play, J.T. Craft said.
“If I think about when we started 30 years ago to now, there were great bands but there were not as many opportunities, not as many venues that the town had created for musicians to be in front of the public,” he said. “There have been so many different things that have come about that make this area so appealing to visitors, and for people who are interested in making this their home.”
For example, when the brothers often set up for the summer 3rd Thursday Street Festival, passersby will stop to ask them about the show.
“People will be walking by asking what is going on. We tell them it is the 3rd Thursday Street Festival, and they want to know how much tickets are. You tell them it is free, and they are like, ‘Really? We can just come and watch music down here?’” J.T. Craft said. “It is just so exciting, because we are in a beautiful place and we get to listen to beautiful music, and have a lot of fun with the community. That is special.”
He said he’s a lifetime musician who could not live in a place that did not value music.
“Music is a big one to me, and it feeds the soul a little bit,” he said.
The Craft Brothers, he said, are coming full circle.
“We started out on the street, to forming this beautiful relationship with the WYO Theater, and 30 years later, we still have that support. And we’re just three bald guys,” he joked. “Now, my nephews are in the group, and my boys are growing up and will hopefully start with us soon. I guess that also keeps us very motivated. Having a multi-generational group is very exciting for us older guys.”
The brothers have always made music simply because they love it. The characters they bring to their shows, and the “brothers thing,” he said, have always helped engage audiences. This summer, the Craft Brothers hope to perform in new ways, including plans for a Gospel Bluegrass Show, springing from a collaboration with the diocese of the Episcopal Church in Wyoming.
“A song can totally change your day. Music has a way of transcending,” J.T. Craft said. “We can all enjoy music together.
“I think why people like to listen to the Craft Brothers is not that we are the most polished group or that we are the best instrumentalists,” he said. “We do it for the joy of music, and I think that resonates. People can feel that.” •