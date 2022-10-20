Experts say precision technology is the future of agriculture, especially as producers face a challenging economic future due to drought and water shortages.
Take, for example, a farmer on the eastern edge of the state, said Eric Webster, director of the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of Wyoming.
“Let’s say you’re a corn farmer in Lingle, where it has been extremely dry this year,” he said.
If that farmer’s crops are rain-fed, and he is producing a row crop where most of the cost is upfront, when the drought comes, his yield will decrease.
So will his profits.
“Take an estimated 200 bushel corn crop, with an input of about $1,000 per acre. So 160-170 bushels of that potential yield are spent just to cover your cost,” he said. “If you have a serious drought situation, the yields are automatically going to be down, even if you can irrigate.”
In a drought, people often think that if ranchers can irrigate, the problem is solved, Webster said. But there’s a cost to irrigation as well.
“You’re running more natural gas, propane or electricity to run that well,” Webster said. “It has a major impact on profits, and then you get the trickle down effect. You’re not buying the trucks, you’re not buying the equipment.
Drought not only affects the grower, but everyone
that supplies the industry,” he said.
Webster’s department, along with the Agricultural Economics Department at the University of Wyoming, is working on a broadscale study of the impact of agriculture in the state.
“This is not just, ‘We average 150-200 bushels of corn a year,’ but what is the trickle down effect? What is the impact on the implement dealers and the employees that process food?” he said. “We want to get a really good sense of the direct and indirect impact agriculture has on the state.
“I think people will be shocked at how big of an impact it has,” he said.
The prolonged drought in the West affects municipalities and counties as well as local ranchers, and officials are often left looking for new sources of water. Lonnie Wright, Sheridan County commissioner and member of the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board, said water prices follow the same supply and demand cycle as any other commodity.
“As water becomes more scarce and harder to come by, the price is going to go up. It is a sad truth, but that is the short and long of it,” Wright said.
SAWS supplies water as a joint venture between the city and county to outlying areas around the city of Sheridan, with the majority of development outside of the city south toward the Big Horn area. The board is always looking to buy more shares of water, particularly in Park Reservoir, Dome Lake or Big Horn Reservoir, Wright said.
“It’s a common practice to always be looking for people who might be willing to sell. That is always
going on,” he said.
The price SAWS is offering for shares in Park Reservoir has gone from roughly $5,000 this year to $8,000 a share on the open market, according to Wright.
“You also see Park shares going for incredible amounts of money, $10,000, and it depends on who is after it and how much they are willing to pay,” he said.
Wright is also an irrigator who grows hay. He owns his own shares of Park, and when the reservoir doesn’t fill, as was the case this spring, his water usage is limited. Say for example the normal share is 1.2 acre feet, but in a drought, the Park Reservoir Company reduces that to 0.8 acre feet.
“All of the sudden, I as an irrigator thought I had 48 acre feet of water to use for the summer, and all the sudden I have much less,” he said. “It is a problem.”
The same thing happens to SAWS’s ownership of shares.
Precision agriculture, or the practice of using technology to improve sustainability of agricultural production, may be the future for producers in a drought. Technology can help growers make decisions based on data, using water in the most responsible way possible. Jill Tregemba, agribusiness manager with the Wyoming Business Council, said research is ongoing to improve seeding practices, vertical farming, fertilizer usage, well technology and even pipelines for agricultural water.
“We’re seeing companies and start-ups that are emerging because of the water situation, not only on the equipment front but also in the research and development of crops that are more tolerant to drought conditions,” she said. “On the ranch, people are often the ultimate conservationists. It’s their livelihood and they are taking care of their land so it’s productive for years to come. In order to do that, they have to conserve every drop of water, and that requires management decisions and new ways of grazing.”
Some technologies and start-ups in Wyoming have not yet gone public, but development is definitely underway, Tregemba said.
“There are some neat technologies on the horizon due to the fact that water availability is a concern. It’s a concern at the national level, but one thing agriculture has always been very good at is finding a way to adapt and be successful. They will find a way,” she said.
Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, said in addition to a water shortage, a lack of soil moisture can lead to forage growth issues. That means ranchers may have to sell off stock, purchase hay or take other measures to recoup lost costs.
It’s not unusual for people to ship calves early, but when they reach the point of selling off breeding pairs, it could take years to recover.
“It is not unusual in a dry year that people ship their calves two weeks early, or a month early. This past year, what happened in northeastern Wyoming is that it has gotten to the point where people are not just selling off the year’s production but they are reducing the cow herds, meaning selling off breeding stock,” Magagna said. “Most people have developed the genetics of their cow herds over the years, through bulls they have purchased, if they have to sell off a portion of their breeding stock — and then, let’s say, next year there is really good forage. That we have a wet winter, you can’t replace that stock in one year. You can start to get replacement heifers, but you will be two years down the road before they are breeding.”
But Magagna believes agriculture is a way of life in Wyoming, and with new technological adaptations, people will find a way.
“I’m confident that (agriculture) will remain an important part of the state, because of our culture and our economy,” he said. “We do have technologies to adapt to drought more than we did in the past.”
People are moving to new systems like long-arm pivots and sprinklers rather than flood irrigation to save water, and most wells are now equipped with solar panels so they can produce all the time. From those wells, irrigators can spread water up to 10, 15 or 20 locations to livestock, using virtual monitoring and tracking, maximizing every drop of water.
“Technology for that didn’t exist in the past,” Magagna said.
Other technologies manage soil moisture, helping producers monitor irrigation by turning on and off water at precision points. That also leads to water savings, according to Webster.
“It is amazing what satellites and technologies are doing,” Webster said. “We can now monitor how many times cattle go to the trough, and we can use virtual fencing so that cattle wear a collar that allows them to go to a certain point in a pasture, or on a rangeland, and they will stop. As that area gets grazed and needs time to recover, (ranchers) can move that fence virtually, and the livestock will move with them.”
Vertical farming also allows people to grow more in a relatively small space, but everything is a tradeoff, Webster said. Power for new technologies can be expensive.
“But people adapt and change. We’re always going to have up and down years, but we will find a way,” Webster said.
Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico all pull out of the Ogallala Aquifer, which has been draining for some time, Webster said. In Wyoming, no water comes into the state.
“Everything that is generated in Wyoming from a water standpoint is generated here. No water enters Wyoming from out of state. That means we rely heavily on snowpack and snowmelt,” Webster said. “If we have a low snowfall event or winter … we’re already behind the eight ball before we get started. That is important for us.”
That, Wright said, is why SAWS is always looking for more water. But by late summer, Wright said things were looking up.
“We have been lucky in that we have always been able to supply water in years when it was really dry,” he said. “We did have a couple big snows in April, and that was a godsend. We also had a nice rain in May or June, and that made a big difference in the crop that we got. I got a pretty good hay crop this year, and am heading out to finish up a second cutting. I know we are supposed to have a little bit of extra snowfall in the coming winter, too.”