Even in good times, nonprofits keep people from falling through the cracks, but the demand on charitable organizations has increasingly grown in the face of a global pandemic.
“If you were to take nonprofits out of a community, there would be a lot of holes,” said Jodi Shields, executive director of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. “The nonprofit sector is in many ways, on a day-to-day basis, kind of hidden. Unless you see a human need, you may not know that a food bank is there 365 days a year.”
The same is true for nonprofits that respond to other frontline needs, like Sheridan’s Advocacy and Resource Center, the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange and The Food Group. Behind those frontline agencies are nonprofits like museums, arts organizations and after-school and summer programming that hold a community together. Those support the workforce, contribute to our quality of life and keep our spirits up when times are tough.
“We are the town that we are, we are the community that we are, because of the richness and the depth of our nonprofits, and because of the culture and the history,” said Amy Albrecht, executive director of the Center for a Vital Community.
“When people come here, they can’t believe how much is going on in Sheridan. Whether it is SAGE or the WYO Theater, or the Sheridan Community Land Trust … the museums, just go through the list,” Albrecht said. “When we get through this, and we will, those are going to be some of the most important nonprofits as far as trying to keep our spirits up, keeping our kids engaged and trying to keep our community thriving.”
According to the National Council for Nonprofits, there are around 1.3 million charitable nonprofits in the United States, many working to feed, heal, shelter, educate, inspire, enlighten and nurture people of every age, gender, race and socioeconomic status during the COVID-19 pandemic. They foster civic engagement and leadership, drive economic growth and strengthen the fabric of many communities.
In a special legislative session in May, Gov. Mark Gordon created three grant programs to distribute $325 million of Wyoming's $1.25 billion allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to Wyoming businesses who have experienced hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic. Nonprofits, excluded from the first round of funding, were included in the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund. Relief Fund requests were quickly exhausting available funding by late summer.
The Wyoming Community Foundation also established its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to provide resources to nonprofits and other organizations directly supporting vulnerable residents and families in Wyoming, but by fall, all funding had been distributed. The Wyoming Nonprofit Network raised $571,365 from 2,286 donors and 130 organizations during WYOGIVES, Wyoming’s first statewide giving day.
“I think (these nonprofits) are going to lean heavily on their foundational partners,” Albrecht said. “Everyone has been impacted, whether it was through business sponsorships or business collaboration. Many businesses don’t have the opportunity to give like they did, or be able to volunteer like they did.
“And then we can’t fundraise like we could, you can’t have the events you could have,” she said.
Depending on how long the pandemic and associated economic fallout continue, even foundational support could drop off, Shields said. Nonprofit survival will affect entire communities, as these agencies are often economic drivers themselves, paying rent and employing local people.
“We are very focused on the internal operations, because that is the one thing all these nonprofits have in common,” Shields said of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network’s COVID-19 response. “A lot of them lost program revenue, if they were offering after-school programming or events … there was a lot of revenue loss there too, just like a business would have.”
Frontline nonprofits like the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies saw an almost doubled demand for services in the summer of 2020. In a typical month, the statewide nonprofit would distribute 700,000-800,000 pounds of food.
“Our figures for July were at 1.3 million pounds,” said Tony Woodell, executive director of the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. “We’ve doubled and tripled some of the programs that we operate, and the amount of food that we distribute.”
At the same time, nonprofits like food banks are dealing with supply chain interruptions and lack of funding that the rest of the nation has faced in 2020. When disruption in the industrialized food system began to affect the Food Bank of the Rockies in the spring, the board of directors decided to purchase more food than its normal 10-15%.
“That was a very careful choice that we had to make, that it was the right thing to do,” said Victoria Ziton, communications and development manager for the nonprofit. “We could not allow families that were suffering from food insecurity to be affected by that disruption. We stepped up and operated with faith that Wyoming citizens would help us in the long run.
“Don’t you know, Wyoming is amazing when it comes to supporting those in need within our state borders,” she said.
The Food Bank also became innovative and teamed up with the First Lady’s Hunger Initiative. Two new programs, Food from the Farm and Food from the Field, are also bridging the gap, allowing local hunters and growers to make donations to the statewide program. But operations have had to be overhauled. No longer can a large group wait in line for a food distribution.
“We had to change everything,” Woodell said. “We have had to totally change the way we operate, based on Covid. ... That involved changing the way we handle food in the warehouse, changing our distribution model and also changing the way we deliver the food. So, not only the way we deliver from a truck standpoint, but also on the ground once we get the food to where it needs to go.”
The Food Bank has stepped up its partnerships with local agencies — in the Sheridan area, this includes the Story Community Church, Celebrate Recovery, The Salvation Army and the Community Cupboard — and has also changed the way they distribute.
“We have done direct distributions through mobile pantries, and we make sure we do them safely and effectively. We have done a drive-through model, where people drive their car up, open the trunk … and we’ve worked with our volunteers to put a box of food directly into the back of a vehicle (to social distance),” Woodell said.
When a family pulls up to receive food at a food pantry, they get three boxes of food, enough for a family of four for a week, Ziton said. They will receive dairy, protein, fresh produce as well as pre-packaged, shelf-stable items. No pre-screening is required.
“Through Covid, we do not disallow anyone,” Woodell said. “Anyone that needs food can come and get it.”
Many people in line in 2020 have never been affected by hunger before, he said.
“We had a lady down in Torrington who worked for a cafe that closed. She had two children and her job went away because the cafe had to close. She … had never relied upon the system before, and she was so appreciative that she was in tears when she came to get food,” Woodell said.
Others experienced the opposite, realizing they have not been as dramatically impacted by the pandemic as their friends and neighbors.
“If you are looking around thinking, ‘I was fortunate, how can I help?’ I want you to keep thinking that,” Albrecht said. “The crisis is not over. It is not over for the people who couldn’t get back to work, and those are the people who are going to be leaning on nonprofits as well. If you want to see us get on the other side of this, and be as vital and sparkly and amazing as we were, you’ve got to invest now. Investing in six months or a year is maybe too late.”