The WYO Winter Rodeo moved from Broadway Street to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds for the February 2023 event.
It’s officially found its new home, as well as room to grow.
“It exceptionally exceeded all of our expectations,” Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker said. “It was a blast, and I think we really found a new home for it.”
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Executive Director Zane Garstand and Parker collaborated four years ago to host the first-ever WYO Winter Rodeo on Broadway Street from Luminous Brewhouse to Black Tooth Brewing Company. Tourists and locals alike packed the sidewalks of Broadway, imbibing and cheering on regional skijoring competitors on horseback and sporting skis and snowboards.
Days before the pandemic hit Sheridan County, the WYO Winter Rodeo rode again on Broadway, maxing out space available and filling downtown businesses with patrons in what’s known to be the slowest time of the year for tourism and local business revenue.
Then, the pandemic and weather caused 2021 and 2022 to come and go without a winter rodeo.
Organizers of the 2023 event called for a big change, and one that resulted in a successful move from the crowded and logistically-difficult downtown location to the home of the summer Sheridan WYO Rodeo — the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
“We have the capacity to have more people downtown overall if we kept growing it down there,” Parker said, “but it’s so much better for the athletes and the horses, and it just doesn’t make sense to move it now that we’ve got it (at the fairgrounds).”
Garstad credits the entire event’s success to Parker and his hardworking team of specialists.
“I didn’t really help that much prior to the event, nor the rodeo,” Garstad said. “We met, we discussed what was going to happen, but I really didn’t do a lot in the pre-production part.
“...(Shawn Parker) is a doer,” Garstad continued. “What I love about him: it’s like lead, follow or get out of the way, because here I come, and I’m going to get it done, and if you’re not going to do it, then look out, because I’ll get it.”
The event ran throughout the morning Feb.18, with vendors providing food and goods for purchase while fire pits graced the arena floor for spectators to warm up while catching front-and-center action of the skijoring course, constructed out of snow by crews days before the event itself — another advantage of hosting the event at the fairgrounds instead of downtown.
Parker and Garstad said while most folks expect a daylong event, the winter rodeo actually lasted longer than the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events during the summer.
“The response from the athletes was really positive. People seem to really enjoy the vendors and stuff up there. I heard nothing but good things,” Parker said. “The only complaint was that people wished it was longer, which is hilarious because it was already longer than like the regular rodeo by a significant margin.”
Half an hour before the event, Parker grew more nervous that the switch from the central downtown location would prove detrimental to the event, as only contestants were in attendance and a few spectators trickled in.
A few minutes later, the main grandstand started looking more like a summer night in July.
“I was terrified because you look up in the crowd and there’s maybe a couple hundred people where we had 15,000 people downtown,” Parker said. “By 10 o’clock, 10:30, it was packed. It seemed like everybody was having a great time.”
The added space at the fairgrounds leaves room for growth of the event. Parker said he didn’t believe many spectators knew about the in-arena viewing area with fire pits included. Additionally, the extra space allows for more contestants and room for horses, riders and skiers and snowboarders to warm up and compete on dirt rather than packed snow or concrete streets, which can be unsafe for equine competitors. This year, the track was half snow for the skiers and snowboarders, and the other half remained a dirt surface for horses and riders to traverse, making it safer for all competitors.
Parker and Garstad said people enjoying the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in July can find folks of similar mindsets sitting in the same grandstands in February.
“It’s the same crowd (as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo). It’s the same culture,” Parker said. “We’re never going to capture as much of an audience as the summer rodeo. That would be impossible and probably too much for the town to handle.
“But we just want people to know that this is for the community, and that’s why we do it,” Parker continued. “It’s for western heritage and history, and we just hope people continue coming out and giving it a shot.”