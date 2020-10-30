For many, government jobs have always been considered the cream of the crop, with excellent benefits and security, but with the state facing a dire economic crisis, some of those perks may be hurt, at least temporarily.
Chris Jones, Wyoming Girls’ School Superintendent, said the school wasn’t her first choice, but after starting there in 1999, she knew she had found her calling.
She now jokes with people that her predecessor knew of her background in special education so they pitched her the job at the Girls’ School. Knowing it would focus on special education with young girls dealing with emotional, developmental and delinquency issues, she said at the time, “I don’t think I’d like anything less.”
Jones has now been at the school for a total of 22 years: five as a special education teacher, principal for 10 years and superintendent for seven years.
The job appeals to her, Jones said, because it’s a model for education with small classes, immediate reinforcement of behavior and high accountability; so purely as an educator, she was drawn to the school’s model. She also loves the personal nature of interacting with children and seeing them have ‘aha’ moments and say things like, “I didn’t know I was smart.”
Working for the state does have its downsides, however, like no summers off, being on and engaged 24/7/365, and more frequent budget cuts.
And those budget cuts came Aug. 26, when Gov. Mark Gordon announced $250 million in reductions to the state budget, including the elimination of vacant positions at the Girls School. Jones said these cuts will affect areas like food and menu planning, supplies and utilities, too.
She said the eliminated positions are three vacant security positions, but the facility has absorbed the duties of those positions with existing staff by changing schedules and staffing patterns.
Gordon’s Communications Director Michael Pearlman said the intent with staff reductions was to minimize impact to vital agency functions by considering the positions “least critical” to operations, without losing accumulated institutional knowledge developed by long-term staff.
In total, Gordon has pushed state agencies to reduce budgets by 10% so far, while pushing for another 20% overall. These cuts have, for the most part, so far spared Wyoming Department of Transportation employees, Public Information Specialist Laura Dalles said, because their funding does not come from the state’s general fund, but rather from federal sources, fuel tax revenue and federal mineral royalties.
They began reducing the WYDOT budget last year because of shortfalls and have continued to make reductions due to COVID-19.
She added job security is one of the perks of working for a state agency like WYDOT, though some employees have dealt with short furloughs.
Dalles, who has been with WYDOT since 2018, said the single biggest draw of working for the state is that the benefits offered are hard for any other employer to beat. These benefits include annual leave of 12 to 24 days per year plus 12 sick days and health, life and dental insurance. There is also longevity pay of $40 per month for each five years of unbroken service and a retirement plan with pension payments.
These benefits compare favorably to neighboring states, offering better paid leave after several years of service. In Montana and South Dakota, all state employees are offered 15 vacation days. Montana matches Wyoming’s 12 sick days, while South Dakota offers 14.
For health insurance, Wyoming pays 85% of the entire plan for the individual, South Dakota pays 100% and Montana begins at 75%.
While the benefits differ slightly in each state, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employee Benefits in the United States 2019 study shows that access to and participation in retirement, medical and life insurance are higher for state and local government employees as compared to civilian and private industries.
Doug McLean, who has been with WYDOT for nearly 40 years and currently serves as a maintenance tech, said the biggest issue he’s encountered with a state job is that communication can sometimes be difficult with so many employees.
He also said that wages at state jobs aren’t always the best, but the job is still worth it when you learn to live inside your means and can be proud of the work you’re doing every day.
That wage problem has reared its head for the city of Sheridan before, which as recently as 2017 lost several high level employees because non-government industry could pay more.
According to former city administrator Mark Collins, these employees left for, on average, a 40% bump in pay compared to what the city could offer.
This issue will continue to be a problem at times, Sheridan Human Resources Director Heather Doke said, as the city doesn’t “tend to pay as much as the private sector.”
Current Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae also said he didn’t think there was anything more inherently appealing about a city government job, though it does offer good retirement and benefits.
He said both the private sector and government jobs have their appeals, but how good a job is for someone comes down to leadership.
“It’s about having leadership that cares about people,” he said. “That goes back into what makes a good company.”