For 115 years, visitors have been frequenting Paradise Guest Ranch for a cowboy getaway in the Bighorn Mountains.
In the late 1890s, Norman Meldrum acquired land in the new state of Wyoming and drove a herd of cattle from Colorado up to the land near Buffalo. The cattle were summered in the upper meadow range, which was to become Paradise Ranch. Meldrum liked the mountain meadow so well that he acquired a title. He built a log cabin, which still stands today.
Meldrum’s son, Dr. Gordon Meldrum, returned from war in the Philippines and settled in Buffalo to establish a practice. Gordon Meldrum was enthralled with the cabin in the Bighorns and encouraged friends to visit him there. A visitor affectionately called the meadow “paradise.” The name eventually became the name of the ranch. Meldrum married Mabel Lee in 1903; they shortly added a few more cabins to accommodate more of their friends. Soon after, they began housing paying guests and the guest ranch was on its way. In 1907, the Paradise Guest Ranch was officially operated as a family dude ranch.
Paradise has attracted guests such as Owen Winter, a writer and historian who authored “The Virginian,” a biography of Ulysses S. Grant. The ranch also was visited by Aldo Leopold, an environmentalist author. Leopold briefly mentioned Paradise Ranch in his book, “A Sand County Almanac.”
“Finally there was Paradise Guest Ranch, an obvious platitude when read from a map, but something quite different when you arrived there at the end of a hard ride,” he wrote. “It lay tucked away on the far side of a high peak, as any proper paradise should. Through its verdant meadows meandered a singing trout stream. A horse left for a month on this meadow, waxed so fat that rainwater gathered in a pool on his back. After my first visit to Paradise Ranch, I remarked to myself, ‘what else could you call it.’”
Today, the guest ranch is owned by Leah and Clay Miller. Leah Miller came to Paradise in 1984. She is the longest serving manager in the history of the guest ranch.
“I’ve always been proud of that,” Leah Miller said. “It’s amazing to think I have some of my own history at Paradise.”
Clay Miller joined the staff as a manager in 1999 from Big Sky Resort in Montana. The Millers started dating shortly after, and have now been married for more than 20 years.
Today, guests are required to stay for at least one week, from Sunday to Sunday. Leah Miller said the idea of a longer stay is for the guests to experience relaxation and rejuvenation. The ranch can accommodate up to 70 guests.
“The approach of disconnecting is the same as it was in 1907, as it was in 2007 and ’til now,” Leah Miller said.
Today, there are many more things to disconnect from than there were in 1907. Paradise doesn’t have amenities such as Wi-Fi or televisions in the cabins. The Millers said their guests prefer it that way.
“The parents don’t want their kids plugged into social media,” Leah Miller said. “It’s about bringing family to its grassroots, getting back in nature and actually spending time with each other.”
Leah Miller said more than 70% of those visiting the ranch are returning guests. She added the guest ranch is seeing generational families come back.
“We had a man and woman who stayed here in 1985 and met each other. They got married, and they were back with their grandkids last summer,” Leah Miller said.
Leah and Clay Miller said many of the guests bond with other families and become lifelong friends as a result. Some guests coordinate and return to Paradise with each other.
The original cabins are still intact today but have since been refurbished. Clay Miller said it’s important to keep the same ambiance Paradise has always had. In 2017, an outdoor pavilion was added to handle nearly 100 people.
“The ambiance of the ranch would be best described as western. You’ll see plenty of cowboy hats, boots and Code of the West hung up on the wall,” Clay Miller said.
He added the overall ambiance and location makes for “incredible relaxation.”
“We have people come here all bound up by city life, and within two or three days they’re like brand new people, totally different. They’re having fun, not worried about what they see in the media or worried about other responsibilities. I’ve seen it with both kids and adults.”
The guest experience today includes gourmet country cooking in the dining hall and drinks in the saloon are also available. There are many activities for adventure seekers such as horseback riding, fishing and hiking. Kids activities include arts and crafts, pony rides, talent shows, fishing, rodeo and an overnight pack trip. There’s evening entertainment such as swing and line dancing.
Paradise Guest Ranch closes down for the winter. This past year’s last guest left Sept. 18. That’s when Paradise goes from 45-50 staff members to just a few.
“Us staff typically find seasonal work around the country during the winter,” Paradise hiking guide Alec Boyd-Devine said.
Though Paradise Guest Ranch is in Johnson County, it does tap into the Sheridan economy. Clay Miller said most of the guests arrive out-of-state and fly into Sheridan County Airport.
Paradise has history 115 years in the making. With the help of Clay and Leah Miller; and perhaps future generations, the hope is the guest ranch lasts for much longer.