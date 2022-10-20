For 115 years, visitors have been frequenting Paradise Guest Ranch for a cowboy getaway in the Bighorn Mountains.

In the late 1890s, Norman Meldrum acquired land in the new state of Wyoming and drove a herd of cattle from Colorado up to the land near Buffalo. The cattle were summered in the upper meadow range, which was to become Paradise Ranch. Meldrum liked the mountain meadow so well that he acquired a title. He built a log cabin, which still stands today.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

