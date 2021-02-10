When describing places in the world where Ernest Hemingway is most known, fans and followers of the author may list Spain, Cuba, Key West and even Idaho.
Another lesser-known Hemingway haunt is closer than you think.
Right here in Sheridan.
“When you think about geography, Hemingway gets thought of, whether it’s Spain or Cuba or even Idaho, Key West, and I would talk to people and I would say, ‘Do you know he spent a lot of time in Wyoming?’ and they would say, ‘No, I had no idea,’” said Sharon Dynak, executive director of Ucross Foundation.
As a lover of the arts and literature, Dynak, like others in the area, were delighted to find out the 19th International Hemingway Conference location chosen by Hemingway Society members included Wyoming and Montana, particularly Sheridan and Cooke City. While people know the outdoor ties to Wyoming’s culture and history, the literary expertise Hemingway brought adds another element to the state’s history of which many are not as aware.
“Having that literary connection here, I thought, was a really important part of Wyoming’s history that was great to talk about. It’s not only the great outdoors, there was some amazing writing happening here many years ago,” Dynak said.
Ucross programs allow artists of all mediums, backgrounds and geographical locations to stay at its location east of Sheridan to work on projects near the beauty of the Bighorn Mountains. In addition, Ucross offers residency fellowships at the Ucross Foundation for all PEN/Hemingway Award competition honorees. Organizers of the Hemingway conference scheduled for Sheridan included a fundraiser for the PEN/Hemingway Award at Ucross.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the conference until 2022, but participants, organizers and attendees remain eager to walk in the footsteps of Hemingway’s adventures out West.
“The excitement in the Hemingway Society — we have about 600 members, we’re probably the largest literary society in academia — people want to come out,” said Larry Grimes, 2020/2022 conference director and professor of English, emeritus, at Bethany College in West Virginia. “This was actually a neglected part of Hemingway’s studies. Hemingway in the (late ‘20s and) ‘30s coming out West.
“People knew about it, but they hadn’t studied it much, and most people had never been there,” he said.
Grimes traveled to Sheridan three years ago for the first time and he described visiting the cabin in which Hemingway wrote “A Farewell to Arms” at Spear-O Wigwam, sitting in the actual desk that the author finished the draft of the novel, as “fantastic.”
“Chills come over you,” Grimes said.
The conference organizers planned adventures to include some known spots visited by Hemingway during his time out West to provide a true sense of a side unknown by most, as well as academic sessions held at Sheridan College. While a trip to Spear-O isn’t currently planned, that’s where Hemingway spent some of his time.
Spear-O Wigwam, formerly owned by Sheridan College before it was purchased in 2020 by a group of Sheridanites to transform it into a summer lodging facility, is where “Hemingway’s cabin” resides. The cabin, now available to rent along with other cabins at Spear-O, still holds the history and charm Hemingway found as a 29-year-old man.
Earlier that summer he’d been a guest at the nearby Folly Ranch with a friend from Kansas City, and then spent time at the Historic Sheridan Inn, according to Spear-O’s website.
“Neither place afforded the privacy or the solitude he needed to work on the manuscript that was slowly taking shape in his mind,” the website reads. “In the cabin at Spear-O-Wigwam he found the combination of cool mountain air and the quiet he needed to put his thoughts to paper.”
In just a few weeks, the author finished his draft of “A Farewell to Arms.”
“He wrote a half-dozen endings,” Grimes said. “Wrote them all the way out and had trouble figuring out which one really belonged. He was able to sort that out when he came out in ‘28.”
Local historian Judy Slack compiled news clippings, photographs and daily entries from Hemingway’s time in Sheridan that lived in Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s The Wyoming Room. Carlos Baker compiled selected letters written by Ernest Hemingway. On Aug. 9, 1928, he wrote a letter to Waldo Peirce from Big Horn.
“Worked and fished as follows.
1st day — worked four pages, fished with Bill Horne caught 12
2nd day — worked 4 ½ pages, fished with two girls caught 2
3rd day — worked zero, fished by self alone, caught 30 — limit
Got up at 6 a.m. on morning of 4th day and left without saying goodbye, went into Sheridan where stayed at old hotel and worked. 9-6 ½ — 9-11 — then came out to empty ranch and without dudes and did 17 ½ yesterday — bloody near 2,550 words. Probably shite too — I wish to God Pauline would come out and that I would get this book finished before she comes.”
The author’s timeline according to Slack’s history had him arriving at Folly Ranch July 30, then moving to the Sheridan Inn Aug. 5 as described in his letter. He then left Folly Ranch Aug. 18, arrived at Spear-O Aug. 19 and stayed until Aug. 26. Hemingway and his wife, Pauline, then traveled to Yellowstone National Park and returned to Sheridan Sept. 16, attending a picnic before traveling east.
Hemingway’s letters describe women at the ranch, drinking heavily, working on a hangover and fishing — a lot. He also likened the Bighorns to Spain in their beauty.
“Pauline came out and I finished the damn book, first draft — finally. Then we fished, caught 30 apiece everyday, none over 15 inches but damn nice trout,” Hemingway wrote in a letter to Waldo Peirce Aug. 23, 1928, which he addresses as Muy Waldo Mio. “This is a cockeyed wonderful country, looks like Spain, swell people. Every time I go out and see it I wish you were here to paint it.”
The beauty of the Bighorns the author experienced was captured by Sheridan County Travel and Tourism in the summer of 2020, when outdoor adventures proved one of the most socially acceptable activities during a pandemic. SCTT Executive Director Shawn Parker and his team walked in the footsteps of Hemingway as part of their series, “The Backyard.” The episode served as a way to share the history of the author’s time in the area as well as promote the Bighorns and their beauty, not to mention great fishing at Park Reservoir near Spear-O.
SCTT’s crew edited three hours of content into a 30-minute segment within a week’s time, working several more than 12-hour days in a row to squeeze the film into the WYO Film Festival. SCTT videographer Jeff Shanor, who cut most of the film reel, said he connected most with Hemingway while riding horseback at Spear-O. While he constantly films adventures, the horseback riding’s repetition allowed him to stop the video for a short while and relax a bit.
Hemingway’s western experience will be experienced by attendees of the 2022 conference, an experience Grimes believes is integral to knowing the full Hemingway.
“His Rocky Mountain West experience was an important part of his life, especially into the 1930s,” Grimes said. “But then he continued on to Idaho and that’s where he died. Understanding Hemingway in the Rocky Mountain West from Sheridan all the way to the Sun Valley (Idaho) is important.”