It’s the best of times and the worst of times in the Sheridan housing market.
The good news is interest rates are at record lows — as low as 2.1%, according to realtor Mandy Koltiska. This means that, for the first time, buying the house of your dreams in Sheridan could be attainable.
The bad news is homes are scarce and moving fast, according to Koltiska. So if you want to purchase a house, you should be prepared to pounce on the right property as soon as possible.
“You should expect a swiftly-moving inventory,” Koltiska said. “Properties are moving much quicker with a lot more competition than we’ve had in the past. We are getting multiple offers within a couple days on some properties. So I would suggest that people be as prepared as they can be. That means getting prequalified and being ready to move quickly when you find the right property.”
In 2019, there were a total of 14,779 housing units in Sheridan County, according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division. Only 11% of those — or 1,620 — were vacant, which is lower than the state’s vacancy rate of 16%.
However, real estate has become even more scarce than usual in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Koltiska and Sheridan’s Community Development Director Wade Sanner said they’ve visited with out-of-state residents hoping to move to Sheridan. They’re not only seeking escape from the crowded big cities, according to Koltiska, but also hoping to embrace a “Wyoming way of life.”
“I have worked with a number of folks from other states,” Koltiska said. “A lot of them have said they’re moving away from politics and the way things are being handled in other states. They are looking for all things Wyoming.”
“What I’ve heard is that there has been an urban flight in light of COVID, although I have no definite data on that,” Sanner said.
Koltiska said the out-of-state newcomers have largely been retirement age, although they do include a wide swath of ages and demographics.
One window into the current market is the absorption rate — how long it would take existing inventory to sell at the current pace if no new homes are listed. Currently, the county’s absorption rate is three-and-a-half months, according to Bruce Garber, broker and owner of Century 21 BHJ Realty. In a market that equally balances sellers and buyers, an absorption rate of six months is common, Garber said.
“Basically what that means is there are a lot more buyers than sellers right now,” Garber said. “And that means we’re seeing a shortage of inventory.”
According to the Multiple Listing Service, active listings are down 26% compared to where they were in 2019, Garber said. With the decrease in inventory, sellers have been able to get better prices for their properties — jumping from a median price of $260,000 in 2019 to $290,000 in 2020.
The fastest selling properties, according to Koltiska, are in the “first-time home buyer” range of $300,000 or less.
If your price point is significantly less than $300,000, there are a few low-income housing subdivisions in town, according to Sanner.
“The problem is that, due to supply and demand, housing costs are going up,” Sanner said. “One development we did to offset that was the Cottonwood project, which is all workforce housing. Trailside (at Woodland Park) is another one, and we got funds from the county to build that.”
Rentals are also an affordable option, although only 3.6% of the 4,224 rental units in the county were vacant as of 2019, according to the economic analysis division. In the state as a whole, 11.1% of rental units were vacant.
“There’s been a big demand for rental housing,” Koltiska said. “There is definitely a need for more apartments, and better, less expensive options.”
Sixty-one percent of the rentals in Sheridan County are in the $500 to $1,000 per month price point, according to the Economic Analysis Division. From the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020, the cost of renting a mobile home in Sheridan County went up by $30 a month or 5%; the cost of renting a house went up by $26 a month or 2%; the cost of renting an apartment went up by $8 a month or 1%.
If you can’t buy or rent the house of your dreams, you could always build it. Many city and county residents have been pursuing that option.
Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid said the county has recorded 107 dwelling units built in 2020 — an increase of 10% from the 97 dwelling units built in all of 2019. The number of dwelling units built in the county has increased steadily each year since 2017 when 73 units were built, Reid said. This is an increase of 47% in three years.
Construction has been strong in the Sheridan city limits as well, according to Jessie Koltiska, certified permit technician with the city. The city issued 76 residential building permits in 2020, according to Koltiska. This is a slight increase from the 72 permits issued in 2019, and slight decrease from the 80 permits issued in 2018.
According to Sanner, 38 subdivisions broke ground in 2020 with a total of 50 approved. These subdivisions range in size from two lots to 75.
There are also numerous building opportunities outside the city limits, Sanner said.
“The county has more land for people to work with,” Sanner said. “But, of course, the blessing of living in town is you have all the amenities of living in town.”
Whether building, buying or renting, there are numerous housing options in Sheridan. But, now more than ever, patience is a virtue when searching for a perfect home, Koltiska said.
“I would say ‘Don’t get easily discouraged,’” Koltiska said. “It may take some time to find your dream home. But you will find it.”