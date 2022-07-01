To paraphrase the old “Mister Ed” theme song: A horse is a horse of course of course, unless it’s a roping horse, of course.
For competitors in the breakaway, tie-down and team roping events at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, horses are so much more: They’re partners, teammates and an integral piece in determining whether a run brings success.
There are many qualities one should look for in a good roping horse, competitors said.
“They have to have a good mindset, be gentle and run hard,” said Peter John Bennett, a team roper from Kaycee.
“The better roping horses I’ve been around are just a little different than the rest,” said Will Albrecht, a Sheridan tie-down roper. “It’s hard to explain: they’re just a little quirky, and they have a little more personality and spunk than the average horse. It’s hard to tell whether they will be right for you, but once you ride them, you know.”
Whatever makes for a good roping horse, many Sheridan County competitors said they felt lucky to have the ones they have.
“I am super lucky I’ve got the greatest horse,” breakaway roper Kaycee Rader of Sheridan said of her horse Nate the Great. “He’s quiet and consistent and puts me exactly where I need to be. When things don’t work out in the arena, it’s usually because of my error, not his.”
“He’s quick-footed, and he likes to heel,” Brandt Ross, Bennett’s team roping partner from Sheridan, said of his horse Dewey. “We’re the perfect fit.”
Tie-down roping
In tie-down roping, being a good horseman and a fast sprinter are as important as being quick and accurate with a rope, Albrecht said.
In the event, the calf receives a head start determined by the length of the arena. When the calf reaches its advantage point, the barrier is released, and the horse and rider rush out of the box.
The horse is trained to stop as soon as the cowboy throws his loop and catches the calf. The cowboy then dismounts, sprints to the calf and throws it by hand, also known as flanking. After the calf is flanked, the roper ties three of the calf’s legs together with a piggin’ string — a short, looped rope he clenches in his teeth during the run.
While the roper is tying up the calf, his horse must pull back hard enough to eliminate any slack in the rope, but not so hard as to drag the calf.
It can be a complicated event. Albrecht said, more than anything, tie-down ropers “really need to be able to read the situation.”
“It is important to understand where the calves are going in the arena and to be able to set up your runs accordingly,” Albrecht said. “There is also certain decision-making you need to do during the run: Do you want to keep the calf on his feet, or lay him down? Stuff like that. Once you’ve made those decisions, you just need to focus on getting the calf tied real strong.”
It is important to have a horse who can run fast and stop even faster, Albrecht said.
“Generally, in rodeos, the calves are a lot smaller than they used to be, and their head starts are a lot shorter,” Albrecht said. “Everything moves so much faster, so you need a super athletic horse that can keep up.”
Albrecht said he frequently practices roping calves to build his own skills and those of his horse, Blackie Chan. He also works to address his horse’s tendency to go left.
“When he stops, he will just peel off to the left, so I’ve been focusing on keeping him straight when he stops,” Albrecht said. “We haven’t quite gotten that down yet, but we’re working on it. Like anything, it takes a lot of practice to get it right — both for the roper and the horse.”
Breakaway roping
Breakaway roping is a type of calf roping where a calf is roped, but not thrown and tied.
Calves are moved through narrow runs leading to a chute with spring-loaded doors. The horse and rider wait in a box next to the chute that has a spring-loaded rope, known as the barrier, stretched in front. The barrier is released once the calf has a head start.
Once the barrier is released, the horse runs out of the box while the roper attempts to throw a lasso around the neck of the calf.
Once the rope is around the calf’s neck, the roper signals their horse to stop suddenly. When the calf reaches the end of the rope, the rope is pulled tight then breaks and the run comes to an end.
Rader said, like any roping event, breakaway is a team effort between rider and horse. But, while training, she focuses largely on developing her own skills, rather than Nate’s.
Why?
“Nate doesn’t need the practice,” she said with a laugh. “I do.”
“For Nate, I practice on him very little,” Rader said. “I keep him in shape, but I have a practice horse I rope on. Nate doesn’t spend a lot of time in the arena. We do some long trotting in the pasture, and my daughter will ride him for me occasionally. But generally, he knows what he’s doing. I’m the one who needs to practice.”
For her part, Rader rewatches videos of her past performances and ropes a dummy every single day.
Over time, that hard work and practice pays off, Rader said, and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo provides a great opportunity for riders and their equine partners to show off their hard work.
“Both Nate and I love to compete and show what we’re capable of,” Rader said. “It’s an adrenaline rush.”
Team roping
If breakaway and tie-down roping require horses and riders to work together, team roping provides an even bigger challenge: How do you get two ropers and two horses to work together as a single unit to reach a common goal?
Like anything, it takes practice and communication between the header, the heeler and their horses, Ross and Bennett said.
The header is the person who ropes the front of the steer, usually around the horns. Once the steer is caught, the header must wrap the rope around his saddle horn and use his horse to turn the steer to the left. The heeler ropes the steer by its hind legs after the header has turned the steer.
Over the years, the steers being roped have decreased in size and so have the horses the header and heeler ride, Ross said. On average, a team roping horse ranges in size from 14.3 hands to 15.1 hands, he said. But there are exceptions to every rule, like Ross’ horse Dewey.
“Usually heel horses are the smaller ones, but at 15.3 hands, Dewey is actually bigger than most head horses,” Ross said. “But I’m 6-4 so he fits me well, and he loves to heel.”
As far as personality, a good roping horse should balance out the personality of its rider, Ross said.
“I’m a calmer person and I like to ride hotter horses, because they get quieter as I ride them,” Ross said. “But I’ve known riders who are a bit more high-strung and they ride calmer horses to balance them out. It all comes down to the rider.”
When training horses, Ross and Bennett said it was important to build confidence.
“I generally make easy runs to build up my horses’ confidence,” Bennett said. “I will occasionally do a faster run like at the rodeo, but I’d rather have successful easier runs than unsuccessful harder runs. It is important to keep their confidence up. The way I’ve always looked at it is it’s no different than high school football or basketball: You need to have a little confidence going into something or you’ll never be successful.”
Mental preparation and confidence is just as important for the ropers as their horses, Bennett said.
“For me, my mental game is probably the hardest thing I fight,” Bennett said. “For me to stay mentally sharp, I practice as much as I can and keep my roping skills sharp. But it’s also important to focus on the positives: review the good runs, and learn lessons from every run, even the unsuccessful runs. That’s the only way you can grow.”