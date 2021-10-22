How do you define what it means to be 'from here’ or to be a ‘local’?

Residents from all walks of life share their input, whether native to the area or not.
Caitlin Addlesperger
“If you live in Sheridan County and engage with the community and the landscape — even if that just means you have a go-to coffee spot on the way to work or a favorite hiking trail on the weekend — I think you should be able to consider yourself both ‘from here’ and ‘a local.’”
Levi Dominguez
“Personally, I don’t think you can put a time or age on being a local. Is it… you were born and raised here and never left? Have you been here for 50 years? 20 years? 10 years? One year? I don’t think that matters. What matters to my family and me is how you treat others and what you have done while you are here. Are you involved within the community? Do you enjoy what the Sheridan area has to offer? Are you inspiring change for the greater good? Do your actions, whether here in Sheridan or while traveling, positively reflect Sheridan in ways that others would think that the majority who are from Sheridan are kind, caring and respectful people? That’s what being local means to me.”
Cyrus Western
Has lived in Sheridan about 31 years; moved to the area when he was 1 year old.
“I would say a good start is having a good working knowledge of the present workings, as well as the history of a given community. There are folks in New England who define native — similar concept — as someone who can trace their roots back to the Mayflower, everyone after that is a newcomer, similar to some folks who believe that if you can’t trace your Wyoming roots back to statehood, you’re an outsider. This ‘insider versus outsider’ dynamic is as old as human society and has much more to do with the concept of identity.”
Amy Albrecht
“‘From here’ is born and reared here. ‘Local’ is lived here for a certain amount of time — at least 5-10 years, maybe? For example, I’d wear a LOCAL T-shirt all day but never would I put on a Wyoming native shirt.”
Matt Westkott
“It’s a person who contributes to the community, appreciates the good and the challenges, is grateful to be here and who is proud to call Sheridan, Wyoming, home.”
Stuart McRae
“I define local as more about a commitment to local ideals and culture while living in the here and now rather than it being about where a person happened to have been born or raised.”
Josh Law
“Being from here constitutes a commitment to call this place your home and to represent the community through everything you do, away from home or at home. I couldn’t put a time limit on it, but commitment to the culture and community in general is important to me.”