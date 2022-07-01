Roughstock rodeo cowboys rely on the animal beneath them. In the moments before the gate opens, before the bucking begins, cowboys hope they — and the animals on whose back they ride — perform well.
This is because a bucking bull or bucking bronc, saddled or bareback, is worth the same number of points as the cowboy himself in roughstock events. For a perfect ride, each could earn a maximum of 50 points, for a total score of 100.
For those few seconds rodeo cowboys remain on the chosen animal, they count on the stock to do well, to bolster their score, to help them win.
The reasoning behind stock scoring, Sheridan WYO Rodeo emeritus board member Tracy Swanson said, is simple: “[The roughstock] are the stars. They’re as much athletes as the athletes that try to ride them.”
Wade Sankey, president and co-owner of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s stock contractor, Sankey Pro Rodeo, explained roughstock are half of the performance, half of what so many eager rodeo attendees come to see. As a result, Sankey said, they deserve just as much credit as the rider.
In rodeo scoring, the animal and the rider do receive equal credit. The rider can receive up to 25 points from each of two scoring judges for a total of 50 points per ride. The animal is scored exactly the same way, with each judge bestowing up to 25 points for each bucking bull or bronc’s performance.
How do judges determine the appropriate number of points to award an animal? Sankey said stock scores are based primarily on difficulty, or how difficult it is for the rider to stay on the animal.
For bucking broncs, Sankey explained, difficulty is based on the horse’s change of direction, the elevation and length of the horse’s jump and extension of the horse’s kick.
“When you see one that jumps high, kicks high and has speed and power, don’t hesitate to give a high marking, right up to the 25,” the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2021 Rule Book and Judge’s Handbook states.
Bucking bulls are also judged based on difficulty, according to Matt Scharping, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo bull stock contractor and owner of Phenom Genetics. The PRCA Judge’s Handbook celebrates bulls that jump and kick while spinning, hop and walk on their front feet and perform shoulder rolls, or move from side to side on the ground or in the air. The handbook, meanwhile, indicates high-scoring bull riders should maintain control and be aggressive despite these difficult-to-manage movements.
While it’s not the final factor in a cowboy’s rodeo success, Scharping said a bull’s performance is certainly important; it’s how the rider rises to rodeo stardom.
“Being born a really good bucking bull is like winning the bovine lottery,” Scharping said.