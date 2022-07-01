R
odeo competitors will have 3,000 new reasons to love the Sheridan WYO Rodeo this year, with the purse for almost every event jumping from $12,000 to $15,000.
“That is really exciting news, not only because that will help the payout of the rodeo, but also because they are continuing to make their rodeo better each and every year,” said J. Tom Fisher, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the world in steer roping.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board Vice President Zane Garstad said the purse is increasing from $12,000 to $15,000 in bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, steer roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding. In women’s breakaway roping — an event introduced for the first time last year — the purse will nearly quadruple from $4,000 in 2021 to $15,000 in 2022.
The prize money for the World Champion Indian Relay has also grown from $50,000 to $75,000, Garstad said.
So what does the change mean practically for contestants? Let’s consider Fisher and his steer-roping brother Vin. During 2021’s rodeo, Fisher won the first round of competition and received $1,665, while his brother won the average for $3,329. If the Fisher brothers won the same in 2022, they would earn roughly $2,000 and $4,000 respectively, Fisher said.
Gage Greer, a Gillette-native steer wrestler, didn’t bring home any prize money during last year’s WYO Rodeo. Still, the increase in the purse excites him — not only for how it could impact him, but how it could improve the general quality of the rodeo.
“More money always gets people interested, and I think it will increase the quality of competition,” Greer said. “More importantly, when rodeos increase their purse like this, it provides a chance for competitors to make a living rodeoing. Ten or 15 years ago, you couldn’t go as hard as you wanted because it wasn’t as profitable. It was tough to make enough while rodeoing to feed your family. It’s great that organizations like the WYO Rodeo are stepping up and increasing the purse because it gives everybody a chance to go after their dreams of being a rodeo cowboy or cowgirl and making a living doing that.”
The rodeo has not increased its prize money since 2015, when the purse for each event jumped from $11,000 to $12,000, Garstad said. This year’s increase to the purse is funded through increases to ticket prices and sponsorship levels, Garstad said.
Hayden Heaphy, chair of the rodeo board’s ticket committee, said a general admission ticket costs $20 this year while prime seating — the first seven rows in the front of the grandstand — costs $30, increases of $2 and $4 respectively. Ticket prices last increased by a dollar in 2019, Heaphy said.
When the top competitors are considering whether they should go to Laramie, Billings, Rapid City or Sheridan, and Sheridan has the most money, they will most likely come here. And that brings increased entertainment value to the crowds.”
Fisher said the WYO Rodeo usually includes between 75 and 80 steer ropers annually, and he expects that number to increase this year.
“Steer ropers usually only have one rodeo that week, but contestants in the other events are trying to make Laramie, Casper, Vernal, Utah, and a few others,” Fisher said. “I think the extra added money will certainly help the WYO get more entries across all events.”
Greer agreed and said the additional dollars help keep the rodeo lifestyle alive.
“Right now, everything costs more,” Greer said. “Diesel prices are high. Hay is high. Feed is high. Everything costs a lot of money. So this increase to the purse will allow a lot of cowboys to simply keep going down the road, which I think is great.”