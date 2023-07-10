Folks joke with Zane Garstad about finally getting paid to do what he’s done for three decades — working countless hours as a Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board of Directors member to ensure different elements of the event go off without a hitch year after year. The time spent ahead of the weeklong event proves more than most volunteers can commit to.
Enter: Sheridan WYO Rodeo executive director position.
Filled now by Garstad himself.
“This is my dream job,” Garstad said. “Ten years ago, I went to the board — or maybe I just thought it — and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to have this as my job. You could pay me and I’d take care of it.’
“It’s really funny 10 years later it gets to happen,” Garstad continued. “How fortunate am I to be in the spot? It’s just amazing to me how these things end up working out.”
Garstad grew up rodeoing, eventually graduating from Sheridan College and becoming the assistant rodeo coach for 30 years. At around 30 years old, Garstad was invited to join the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board of Directors. Since then, the WYO Rodeo has only grown as a spectacle event of the summer for Sheridan County and a well-known event nationally.
The board found it more difficult to recruit new board members because of the extreme workload the volunteer position entails.
“One day we get (local realtor Joe Steger) cornered. And Joe says, ‘I don't have time to do that, but you need an executive director. You’re just to the point now where you're too big,’” Garstad relayed Steger saying. “‘You have to get somebody hired. That is going to be your executive director, and they're going to earn their pay.’”
Garstad was hired out of between 12 and 15 applicants, bringing decades of experience and connections with him. His main duties involve sponsorship relationships, for now at least.
“He’s been there a long time. He communicates well. He’s just checked all the boxes,” Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board President Billy Craft.
A fellow rodeo event executive director advised Garstad to focus on one main task each year, but he’s surpassed that by a handful of tasks already. In addition to sponsorships, Garstad tasked himself with revamping the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performance script for the 2023 event, coordinating media interviews and outreach, keeping up to date with social media promotion and monitoring, and making time for face-to-face interactions with sponsors during the event and beforehand.
“There's a lot of work to get done,” Garstad said. “And yes, it can be grinding. Like contacting sponsors, sending emails, doing ads and all that kind of stuff. That's grueling. But when you get to rodeo — this is where Billy (Craft) and I totally agree — it's the gravy. That's the whole fun. That is the most fun because if you did your homework and you did it right, it's going to be a lot of fun. If you didn't, it could be tough.”
Craft, who has served with Garstad for many of the decades on the board, said Garstad was the best fit for the job.
“We couldn’t find a better ambassador (for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo,)” Craft said. “There isn’t one.”
Contractor with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and owner of Get Western Productions Stuart Pierson said he was eager to learn Garstad was applying for the position and, eventually, receiving the spot.
“He’s been part of the team forever, but him having more of a leadership role is pretty exciting,” Pierson said. “I was very excited when they had the position open, and when he said he was going to apply for it, I was tickled.”
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.