It’s well-worn, with the original sharp black color fading into a sweaty rust that nearly melds with the red rope but still stands out next to the muddied white lettering. At around 8 years old, Munsick remembers choosing it at the shop in his hometown of Sheridan.
Munsick’s King Ropes hat collection has since grown to more than 30, and while he’s not sure the sweat equity put into his original hats compare to the drops soaked up by the new styles he sports, the pride in wearing the brand and remembering his roots always stick with the young musician.
“I always felt more comfortable wearing my King Ropes hat,” Munsick said of choosing the brand. “It still stands for the western way of life. It’s a little bit more casual, and it also is more identifiable with where I come from, and I love to rep the hometown.”
Munsick, who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, full time with his wife and son, always remembers home, where the rest of his family members still live and work in careers they write music about — ranching, cowboying and the wide open spaces of a wild Wyoming. The youngest Munsick credits his upbringing and his family’s continued commitment to ranching and cowboy lifestyles as inspiration to not only his music but the unique modern country western style he dons in Tennessee.
What makes a musician’s style? For some artists, whatever’s most comfortable or a beloved high school T-shirt and flannel do the trick for local shows.
Munsick credits his wife with accentuating styles he would normally choose himself — pearl snaps, bolo ties, bold colors and Native patterns, topped with a cowboy hat on special occasions or, usually, a King Ropes pick of the day.
“To have a partner like Caroline who says, ‘No, this is important, you need to have your brand,’ that’s huge,” Munsick said. “It’s allowed me to put an image with my sound. It’s almost equally as important as the content I create as an artist.”
Munsick’s style has grown with his blooming music career, which now boasts collaborations with Cody Johnson and showings with Flatland Cavalry, Easton Corbin and other contemporary country staples. Special elements help tell Munsick’s story, from the classic King Ropes hats to a hand-crafted guitar strap to a family-heirloom bolo tie.
Tip-top
Munsick loves his King Ropes hats but knows some occasions call for finer fare, like one of his black classic style cowboy hats with blue Native beading surrounding the crown for the hat band, handcrafted by Greeley Hat Works out of Greeley, Colorado. Trent Johnson, who sits on the board of directors for the Greeley Stampede, helped book Munsick for the event and brought his hat business to the Sheridan star.
“[Ian] had heard of Greeley Hat Works but had never been to Greeley Hat Works, nor did he have time to go to Greeley Hat Works,” Johnson said. “What I ended up doing was packing up a small part of the Greeley Hat Works experience and taking it to him backstage at the Greeley Stampede and measuring him and talking about his style and his vision. I can create it, but designing a hat is an extension of your personality, so I really liked his input on it.”
Johnson isn’t starstruck with his Munsick encounter — he’s worked with Hollywood movie stars and television folks for years through his work at the National Finals Rodeo and other connections. Most of his clients are “real people,” and the type Munsick credits with earning their cowboy hats — people like his older brother, Tris Munsick, who cowboys in Sheridan County and tours with his band, Tris Munsick and the Innocents, on the side.
“I have so much respect for actual cowboys,” Munsick said. “My two older brothers are cowboys. My dad is a cowboy. I think that you have to earn that hat, especially if you are an entertainer.”
Johnson knows a cowboy hat is an extension of one’s body, so he worked with Munsick to feature elements — like the handcrafted blue Native American-style beading — that share Munsick’s values and style. Munsick, being born and raised in Crow Indian country and sharing close friendships with Crow Indians, wanted that part of his life to shine.
The black cowboy hat is saved for special occasions, though, like when Munsick took the Grand Ole Opry stage with his father, Dave Munsick, or performed his annual Christmas show with his father and brothers at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in December.
Family ties
Bolo ties have deep roots in western and cowboy attire, including in the Munsick family. Dave Munsick collected several bolo ties from his father and passed them down to his three boys.
“(My granddad) had a really great collection of bolo ties and then he passed them all down to my dad,” Ian Munsick said. “My dad grew up around Arizona and New Mexico, so I’m sure that he collected even more on his way up to Wyoming. By the time he had us, wearing normal ties was like, ‘Why would we do that?’ They’re a pain to tie, they don’t look near as cool, and they don’t stand for what a bolo tie stands for — (cowboy culture.)”
Ian Munsick, again, saves bolo ties for special occasion shows. He brought out his granddad’s bolo tie heirloom with his black cowboy hat alongside the Munsick boys at Christmas.
Strap sense
Munsick sports several custom guitar straps, but his first-ever custom leather strap was a gift from his wife, Caroline Munsick. Munsick worked with Dana Elliott, who, like Trent Johnson, often works with famed musicians, athletes and other well-known individuals to create custom leatherwork pieces.
Elliott incorporated elements into Munsick’s custom piece that remind him of the tack room on the ranch at his family home in Sheridan.
“I love leather tool work because it always reminds me of going into the tack room at home in the barn and being around the horses,” Munsick said. “It always takes me immediately back to the ranch and back to Wyoming. Every time I put it on and about to go onstage, I’m reminded where I came from and who I’m doing this for.”
Elliott inscribed the name of Munsick’s son, Crawford, on the piece, highlighting the pride Munsick has as a father of two years. A bright blue heart surrounds his wife’s initials. A coyote — a signature element of Munsick’s style — howls into an orange sky backdropped by blue mountains and a bison tattooed with 307, Wyoming’s single area code. Sheridan-style tooling graces other parts of the strap, an ode to Elliott’s self-made training and Munsick’s hometown. In a skilled world of leather tooling — especially in Sheridan, which hosts the Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show and features several world-renowned leathercrafters — Munsick said Elliott’s work reminded him of home and compared to several talented artists he knew from Sheridan.
“She does a great job and she’s done a ton of work for a lot of artists in (Nashville), but she does a really, really good job,” Munsick said. “Coming from the Kings where they have some of the best tool work in the world, she is right up there. I have high standards, and she goes above and beyond every time.”
Elliott — who also created a bolo tie for the Munsicks and has similar family ties to the piece of clothing — appreciates her history of growing her business from desire, a YouTube education and encouragement from her husband.
Where I come from
Even with special pieces crafted by talented artists nationwide, Munsick typically opts for a King Ropes topper. Don King — grandson of the original owner of King’s Saddlery, King Ropes — knows the connections a simple King Ropes hat makes for people worldwide. His own experience donning the cap anchors him to the Sheridan experience. Similarly, Munsick has experienced the connection to his beloved hometown with strangers in Nashville or traveling the nation for shows.
The Munsicks and Kings have history, as well, with each supporting the other’s business endeavors over the years and partnering now on Ian Munsick’s work, whether it’s a custom cap for the Nashville singer or pulling out an ‘80s cap Munsick locked onto during a trip home.
The hats gained fame from a simple gesture made by original owners. When cowboys would complete a large purchase of ropes and other materials, store owners would toss in a free King Ropes cap as a thank you to the customer. Now, the hats are known for putting Sheridan on the map worldwide and are even featured in movies and other pop culture references.
The hats mean something more to Munsick and King. It means home and connects them with a lifestyle they’re proud to represent through a simple head topper.
“I just love the fact that [Ian] represents his hometown and he supports our family as we support him,” King said. “That’s the nicest thing he could do.”•