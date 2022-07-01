What started as a means to an end for Kerri Parr quickly turned into a lifelong tradition, one in which her daughter continues this year with hopes of making a lasting impact on the Sheridan community and beyond.
Reata Cook currently serves as Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen, completing her reign during the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo before pursuing the statewide rodeo crown, Miss Rodeo Wyoming. The desire to participate in rodeo pageantry came naturally to Cook, who grew up around rodeo and the crowned individuals representing it all across the state, as Parr has led the organization in Sheridan since 2001.
Parr helped transform the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty organization into what it represents today, moving it from its own entity as the Sheridan County Rodeo Queen program and partnering with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in 2007.
The first few years back with the WYO proved more difficult than a simple switch. Parr and Elaine Hillman dug into their own pocketbooks to fund the pageant, and it took a few years to fundraise and build a base of quality judges and WYO Rodeo board support to make it what it is today.
“She and I just had this idea that we wanted to bring it back under the Sheridan WYO Rodeo because that was more prestigious,” Parr said. “It took a few years before we could figure out how to approach them.”
Now, the program holds a mission to provide a quality Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty competition where contestants, spectators and the membership are enriched, according to its mission statement:
“Selecting an ambassador of goodwill and integrity who will promote Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Sheridan County and our western heritage throughout Sheridan County and surrounding areas. Providing learning opportunities for growth and development in life skills for all royalty. Providing ‘Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo’ an association, which will support and promote all aspects of her reign and preparations for the Miss Rodeo Wyoming competition.”
Parr, with 10 years of board experience for Miss Rodeo Wyoming, helped transform the organization, including it as part of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week and engaging Sheridan County’s female youth, including her daughter.
That experience and desire to continue in rodeo pageantry for Parr started with a cowgirl’s desire to pay for college.
As a senior in college needing a fifth year to obtain her teaching credentials, Parr sought out scholarships to pay for her final year of schooling. Raised on a ranch, Parr possessed the necessary skills on horseback but needed finessing in riding like a queen.
“I grew up on a ranch, but just riding and doing cow work is different than rodeo queening and doing reining patterns,” Parr said. “I had to completely learn what I was doing, and there was a lady that helped me quite a bit.”
Parr practiced all summer and, in 1996, earned the Sheridan County Rodeo queen crown, earning a scholarship to help her pay for schooling. Now fully immersed in the pageantry world, Parr decided to aim higher and competed in Miss Rodeo Wyoming.
She lost and convinced herself she’d never touch pageantry again.
Six months later, she missed it and jumped back in.
In 2001, she took over the Miss Rodeo Wyoming board and served as chair for 10 years before filtering her experience back into Sheridan County’s rodeo pageant program. The same year Parr took over Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Cook was born.
Cook grew up surrounded by rodeo queens and 11 years into her life, she earned her first crown Sheridan WYO Rodeo junior princess. She skipped over the princess crown — remaining actively involved in extracurriculars through Big Horn High School — and in 2018 earned her next crown as senior princess of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
Parr’s sister, Chanda Parr — exactly 20 years before Cook reigned as senior princess — earned the Sheridan County Rodeo queen crown. While the Parr sisters held the same title two years apart, the two couldn’t have been more diverse in the way they wore the crown. Kerri Parr delighted in the process, putting time and effort toward practicing and primping for the event, while her sister Chanda Parr fulfilled her duties and moved on from rodeo pageantry.
Cook sits between her mother and aunt’s personalities, having actively participated in the program since she was 11 years old while also remaining true to her personality, maintaining simplicity in the process. She happily utilizes wardrobe items from her mother’s and aunt’s closets, partly due to tradition and partly due to convenience. Kerri Parr and Cook wear the same shoe size, which saves hundreds of dollars on cowgirl boot purchases and hours of time in decision making when it comes time to choose an outfit for the next event.
“Being around other state queens and local title-holders, they seem to take a long time to get ready,” Cook said, confused at why other title-holders woke up two hours early for an event. “I kinda fall under Chanda’s category where I get ready pretty quickly.”
Cook continues her family’s tradition of rodeo pageantry and credits several past Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen crown-bearers for her success, as she looked up to each of them growing up.
Through her involvement with the WYO, Cook earned two scholarships and chose to remain in Sheridan for her education.
“We want the girls to learn, to go on and learn life skills (and) be educated,” Parr said. “I think education is so important.”
Cook actively travels to clinics around the nation to better her skills, especially public speaking, as she struggled with the task before growing accustomed to it through the program.
“I took a public speaking class my junior year of high school — I went to Big Horn, so there were six kids in that class and they were all my friends — and I was terrified to speak in front of them. I would almost cry when I talked and my voice would get shaky,” Cook said. “At our last fundraiser in November, I got up and spoke and all my friends and family were like, ‘You’re a different person when you’re in front of a microphone now.’
“It has definitely bettered my public speaking skills and being able to start conversations with random people on the street who ask about rodeo or how I got into this,” Cook said.
A lot of the work of a title-holder requires interpersonal growth and community promotion.
“Royalty members do a lot of (public relations) work for rodeos and their communities,” said Brittany Richards Board, who held the Miss Rodeo Wyoming title in 2011 and currently serves as the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association media contact. “(Rodeo royalty title-holders) have so many touchpoints with the public and have such an opportunity to share what they represent.
“Also, the experience of being a titleholder can never be replaced,” Board said. “The personal growth experienced during a single year of holding a title can’t be accomplished anywhere else. Quiet and shy often is replaced with confident and outgoing. Between the public service and personal growth, being a rodeo queen is a truly unique experience and opportunity.”
Throughout her reigning year, Cook promoted her platform — one she plans to take statewide with the Miss Rodeo Wyoming program following the Sheridan WYO Rodeo — of involving more girls in fly-fishing through Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation, a Sheridan-based nonprofit organization that develops a supportive relationship between students and qualified mentors that lead to lasting relationships and positive learning through the act of fly-fishing and fly rod-building. Cook spent time engaging with students at local school districts in Sheridan County throughout the year, hosting clinics and encouraging youth, especially girls, to participate in Joey’s.
Although Cook will take her last ride as Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen during the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo, she and Parr anticipate continuing the longstanding family and nationwide traditions of rodeo pageantry, empowering women to give back to their communities and experience interpersonal growth.