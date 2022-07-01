Every July, Dr. Sarah Schreiber takes time away from her job as a mixed animal veterinarian to serve even more animals as one of a team of vets providing care at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
Last year, Schreiber’s duties also involved touring the rodeo’s chutes. Led by stock contractors Wade Sankey of Sankey Pro Rodeo and Matt Scharping of Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics, the tour offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the contractors care for roughstock animals before, during and after they compete.
Schreiber has been around rodeo most of her life, but even for her, the tour proved there was still more to learn.
“I learned more in that two hours about roughstock than I think I could ever learn in a lifetime,” Schreiber said.
In the year since she toured local rodeo chutes, Schreiber has worked with fellow rodeo officials, Sankey and Scharping to organize the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s newest event: a behind-the-chutes tour to “Meet the Stock Stars.”
The primary goal in this endeavor is to educate rodeo goers about the treatment rodeo athletes receive throughout the rodeo process, explained Sheridan WYO Rodeo emeritus board member Tracy Swanson, who also assisted in organizing the chute tours. The tours will help people appreciate how large roughstock are and how well they’re treated while performing.
“Most people that go to a rodeo never get this close to the animals…Most people don’t get behind the chutes. They don’t see that,” Swanson said.
Misconceptions abound regarding livestock’s treatment during rodeos, Sankey explained. Many people unfamiliar with rodeo believe roughstock are mistreated. That is the furthest thing from the truth when it comes to animals performing at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Swanson said, and these chute tours allow stock contractors like Sankey to explain the level of care required to raise exceptional bucking horses and bulls.
“You cannot make a horse or a bull perform if they are uncomfortable or they are angry,” Sankey said.
This care begins far before any one stock animal is born. Generations of meticulous breeding go into producing the best performing rodeo stock, Sankey said. Sankey described this process: “You breed the best to the best and hope for the best.”
Once a potential prizewinning bucking bull or bronc is born, Sankey and Scharping spend an enormous amount of time and money ensuring those animals are in the best possible condition.
In contrast to most horses and bulls, rodeo roughstock are not trained to perform particular behaviors, Sankey said. Sankey’s horses, for instance, are not trained to wear a halter, follow a lead rope or even buck. They lead lives similar to those of wild horses, with the notable exceptions of highly specialized diets and regular vet care.
Sankey and Scharping carefully tailor each animal’s diet to individual needs and engage a team of specialists to ensure the animals are able to perform. Prize rodeo animals sometimes receive medical treatments that might be considered luxurious or expensive for human patients, including electromagnetic therapies, chiropractics, acupuncture and in vitro fertilization, Scharping said.
When animals are transported to and from rodeos, Scharping said weight restrictions limit the number of animals in any one trailer. When Scharping trucks about 26 bulls to Sheridan this July, he said each will have plenty of space on the road.
Rodeo athletes receive plenty of time off throughout the year, rodeo officials said. All told, bucking broncs and bulls spend 30 seconds to a minute in the arena before a long break. You can’t make roughstock perform well if they’re frustrated, mistreated or overworked, Sankey and Scharping agreed, so the two Sheridan WYO Rodeo stock contractors treat the animals very well.
“They only buck as good as they feel…” Scharping said. “There is no expense spared in the treatment of the animals because that is what makes everything work.”
This — that roughstock are not made to buck through pain — is one of the many lessons Schreiber said she hopes folks will learn at this year’s inaugural behind-the-chutes tours.
During the tours, Scharping and Sankey will guide attendees around the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s chutes and demonstrate what equipment stock contractors use to manage the animals, including halters, bull ropes and, of course, flank straps — the fleece-lined piece of leather placed between the animal’s ribs and hips to enhance bucking.
Tour attendees will also meet some of the roughstock. Although Sankey said most of the animals don’t enjoy human contact, there are a few with puppy-like personalities, willing to be petted like a dog.
The chute tours are a fundraiser for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, which offers $1,000 college scholarships to three young people from Sheridan and Johnson counties, especially those involved in rodeo or agricultural pursuits. Schreiber said she hopes the tours — and the scholarship funds they raise — will involve more youth in rodeo and garner interest in caring for animals.
“You don’t do this job to make a fortune,” Scharping said of his work as a stock contractor. “You do this job because of what it is, and you love the animals.”
The “Meet the Stock Stars: Behind the Chutes Tour” will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings — July 13, 14 and 16 — during Rodeo Week. Tickets cost $75 per person and include lunch.