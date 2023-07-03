This year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade will take a few more tight turns this year, but organizer Brandy Campbell and the rest of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board of Directors anticipate a smooth likely two-year diversion from Main Street.
“This is going to be this year and likely for next year,” Campbell said. “From what I’ve learned from the (Wyoming Department of Transportation) and construction crews, they believe it’s going to take a couple of years, so we’ll probably use the same route next year as well.”
The route itself alters only slightly, moving west one street from Main to Brooks and still ending on Gould Street. The transition, likely to continue through the next two rodeo seasons, is due to continued construction for the Main Street Rehabilitation Project.
The Main Street Rehabilitation Project began in April 2023 as part of a two-year process to resurface Main Street and replace city infrastructure main lines from Dow Street to Coffeen Avenue. Construction started at Dow and Main streets, with plans to continue construction in five phases this summer. Blocks from Dow to Mandel streets were set to complete construction in late June; blocks from Mandel to Alger streets were set to complete construction in early August; blocks from Alger to Grinnell streets were set to complete construction in mid-September; and construction from Grinnell to Brundage streets was set to be completed by late October, all weather permitting.
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade typically begins near Fifth and Main streets, with parade participants lining up on the side streets in order of viewing. This year, the same side streets will be utilized for staging, but side streets past the Wells Fargo building near Dow Street will be one block further than normal.
“It’ll be slightly different in how people line up directionally,” Campbell said. “We’ll still use Main Street to line up, but those people that normally line up on Main Street will actually be facing north…then we’ll get them turned on to West Fourth and onto Brooks (from Val Vista).”
Parade participants may now complete applications and pay online at sheridanwyorodeo.com, or visit the same site and download the PDF to fill out by hand and pay in person. The Rodeo Board once again worked with Century 21 BHJ Realty to help distribute parade float numbers. Individual parade participants will receive instructions on how and where to stage for the event.
For parade participants and viewers alike, the parade route will start at Dow and Brooks streets, travel south on Brooks, turn east on Works Street, and continue north up Gould Street as normal. The biggest difference in route by avoiding Main Street is street width. Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Laura Dalles said Main Street spans 48 feet, while city of Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said Brooks Street is 44 feet wide and Gould Street is 27 feet wide, measured from curb to curb. The widths — and especially the corner turns from Brooks to Works and Works to Gould streets — will most drastically affect horse teams pulling wagons, as the turns remain difficult for them on the normal parade route, Campbell said.
With the changes, safety remains a primary focus for the Rodeo Board, Campbell said.
“One thing to be mindful of is Brooks Street, of course, is not quite as wide as Main Street,” Campbell said. “It's going to be really important to keep people on the sidewalks and not in the street, especially with people that are riding horses in the parade and teams and that sort of thing.”
Parade viewers must remain especially vigilant this year, not spilling out onto the streets and not allowing children or anyone beyond the sidewalk viewing areas on any part of the parade route.
“We do everything we can to keep everybody safe,” Campbell said. “But if you can also keep yourself and your children safe, (that’s helpful). Stay on sidewalks, don't be spilling out into the street.”
Campbell said parking works itself out and folks who’ve viewed the parade for years have their own particular ways of making their way safely downtown for the event. With a few different road closures this year, Campbell said to respect barriers put in place and ask for help from the additional volunteers that will be stationed throughout the downtown area for the event.
