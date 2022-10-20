One-year-old Jack Kerns and his soon-to-be born cousin serve as the sixth generation of ranchers associated with Double Rafter Ranch and the Kerns family. The operation itself was established before Wyoming was a state and the Bighorns Mountains were designated as U.S. National Forest land. And while the futures of the toddler and infant are yet to be determined, their family’s story looks slightly different than the ranching trends of today.
Jack’s father, Taylor Kerns, and baby Kerns’ father, Trent, are two young brothers that chose to continue in the family business of ranching after initially pursuing other paths. Taylor Kerns started in mechanical engineering and Trent Kerns in rangeland ecology and watershed management. Taylor Kerns switched quickly to an agricultural-related degree and Trent Kerns decided he didn’t want to work in a government office for the rest of his life.
Both returned to Sheridan County to ranch with their parents, Dana and Alice Kerns, and have since grown the family business to include their wives, Cathryn and Mallory.
The weight of passing on the family business and shouldering the burden of a tough industry didn’t seem to phase the three as they laughed and joked with each other in the family living room on a Sunday afternoon.
Dana Kerns admitted to working slowly on transferring his duties to Trent Kerns as ranch manager, while Trent described his job consisting of several hours of phone calls and coordination with everyone on the team to ensure tasks were completed in a timely manner.
“By the time I got done communicating with everyone (this spring), I’d spend an hour, hour and a half on the phone or talking to people in person,” Trent Kerns said. “It all really varies the time of year. Communication is the biggest part of my job outside of just the normal day-to-day feeding cows or tagging calves, all of those things.”
The Kerns operation looks different from many family ranching operations of today that have seen fifth and sixth generations dropping out and selling off land or declining to continue the family business. Ranching goes hand-in-hand with a difficult lifestyle due to a reliance on the land, fluctuating feed and stock prices and a vulnerable climate.
Double Rafter’s coffers hit a new low 30 years ago when the business started hitting 17% and 18% money in the banks; nobody could make a living at it, Dana Kerns said.
“We recognized that we had to come up with some way to generate additional revenue or get out of the cattle business,” Dana Kerns said.
To diversify, the family started Double Rafter Cattle Drives — the dude ranch business still operating today — to add another revenue stream. The cattle drives are just that — guests from all over the world, spanning every continent but Antarctica, spending a week living out what everyday life looks like for the Kerns family. While other dude ranches throughout Sheridan County and Wyoming provide rustic but more reliable amenities like running water and a roof over their heads at night, Double Rafter promises an authentic cattle drive experience, complete with the Bighorn National Forest floor as a bed, a starry night sky as a roof and no running water. The only staple is Alice Kerns’ cooking, in which the family happily indulges on the cattle drive leftovers throughout the winter months.
“Alice has been the brains behind the kitchen of the cattle drives, and she is an absolutely phenomenal chef,” Cathryn Kerns said of Alice Kerns. “When guests come out on the cattle drives, and speaking as a former guest myself, you come out and you don’t really know what to expect, and people are just blown away by the food that you can enjoy that’s being cooked with no running water, no electricity, no grocery store. Everything has been packed into camp, and she can turn it into something you’re excited to come back to at the end of a hard day.”
Diversification hasn’t stopped with Dana Kerns’ grandfather, however. Taylor and Cathryn Kerns started Truly Beef — a farm-to-table beef production business — and Western Heritage Meat Company, Sheridan’s first U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved meat processing operation. Trent Kerns, also oversees the expansion of operations into Lodge Grass, Montana — more land for less than the inflated land costs in Wyoming, Dana Kerns said.
While ranching still proves a difficult lifestyle and livelihood — working 365 days a year and relying on the land — the Kerns family continues to choose it.
“We get the opportunity to raise our family, and Trent and Mallory get the opportunity to raise their family, in agriculture, and that’s something rare anymore,” Taylor Kerns said.
