Wyoming’s lifestyle of open spaces and small towns isn’t going away anytime soon, according to a new report by the state’s Economic Analysis Division. Rather, Wyoming’s population grew slowly between July 2020 and July 2021, consistent with national trends of decreasing birth rates, aging populations and higher mortality rates in the past year.
From July 2020 to July 2021, Wyoming’s population increased by 0.3%, according to Amy Bittner, principal economist with the State of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division.
Two factors contribute to population change, Bittner explained in a press release. The first is natural population growth, or the number of births minus the number of deaths. Between July 2020 and July 2021, Wyoming’s births slightly outnumbered deaths, with a net natural population increase of 171 people.
The second factor contributing to population growth, Bittner said, is net migration, or the number of people migrating to the state minus the number of people migrating from the state. From July 2020 to July 2021, Wyoming’s net migration was 1,368 people.
Wyoming’s increasing population rate is consistent with the state’s 10-year increase of 2.3%, an average of more than 0.2% per year. As the 22nd fastest-growing state in the nation, Wyoming’s growth rate is only slightly higher than the median growth for U.S. states.
Sheridan County’s population, however, has increased 6.2% in the past 10 years, with an average annual increase of 0.6%, according to an August report published by the state’s Economic Analysis Division.
Sheridan County experienced the third highest population growth rate in the state in the past 10 years.
Other western states, too, experienced relative population booms between July 2020 and July 2021. Idaho, Utah, Montana and Arizona led the nation in population growth, Bittner said. The greatest population increase occurred in Idaho, which experienced an increase of less than 3%, while Utah, Montana and Arizona experienced increases of 1.7%, 1.7% and 1.4% respectively.
Meanwhile, places known for urban centers and high costs of living, including the District of Columbia, New York, Illinois, Hawaii and California, saw significant decreases in population.
Between July 2020 and July 2021, U.S. Census Bureau data indicate the U.S. population increased by 392,665 people last year, a 0.1% increase. It is the lowest rate of population growth since the nation’s founding, the first year since 1937 the population grew by less than 1 million people, and the lowest numeric growth since 1900, according to Census Bureau officials.
Population growth has been slowing for years due to lower birth rates and the rising average age — and mortality rate — of the nation’s population, explained Census Bureau Population Division demographer Kristie Wilder.
“Wyoming is experiencing some of the same issues as the U.S. when it comes to natural population growth, declining birth rates and an increased aging population,” Bittner said.
While growth rates are slowing, Sheridan County’s quicker pace of expansion bodes well for the community, experts say, as diversity of industries continues to expand the local economy and workforce.