Sheridan WYO Rodeo walk-up ticket sales are available downtown in the Mars Lobby at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 N. Main St., where customers may purchase tickets in person or have online ticket purchases printed.
Box office hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
July 11-12, the box office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticket sales at the WYO end July 14. After that, tickets may be purchased at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds box office July 13-16 from 5-8 p.m. nightly, until they’re sold out.
Please note E-Tix is the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s only authorized online ticket seller. Third-party ticket sellers do not support the rodeo’s community mission, and tickets purchased through third-party vendors may not be valid.