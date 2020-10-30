In 1999, The Gallup Organization released the results of a study of more than 80,000 employees aimed at discovering the factors that create a quality workplace. A “quality workplace” was defined as those in which four critical outcomes — employee retention, customer satisfaction, productivity and profitability — all ranked high.
According to Gallup, the 12 key dimensions of a great workplace include employees:
■ knowing what’s expected.
■ having the materials and equipment to do the job well.
■ having the opportunity to do what they do best.
■ receiving recognition or praise.
■ knowing their supervisor cares about them.
■ having someone who encourages their development.
■ feeling like their opinions seem to count.
■ feeling their company’s mission or purpose is important.
■ maintaining a commitment to doing quality work.
■ having a best friend at work.
■ having somebody talk to them regularly about their progress.
■ having opportunities to learn and grow.
Source: Gallup Business Journal, March 1999