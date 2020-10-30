Wyoming’s seven community colleges have always been uniquely poised to offer workforce training and community-specific programming, but in 2020 have been crucial in the statewide response to a global pandemic and its economic fallout.
“The community colleges, they have never slowed down,” said Dr. Sandy Caldwell, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission.
“They closed campuses to the public (last spring), but they quickly adapted and converted what wasn’t already online, planning for student-learning outcomes,” Caldwell said.
Those actions included adaptations for very technical programs, so students could complete welding, automotive, diesel heavy equipment and dental hygiene programs, which all lead to very real job opportunities, she said.
Wyoming is separated into seven community college districts with outreach locations in some of the state’s most rural areas. According to the WCCC, these institutions provide “dynamic lifelong learning environments through higher education, workforce development, innovative partnerships and civic and global engagement that lead to responsible citizenship and economic, social and cultural prosperity.”
The Northern Wyoming Community College District in Sheridan, Buffalo and Gillette serves Sheridan, Johnson and Campbell counties.
“Nobody knows what new challenges and opportunities will present themselves as we continue to live with COVID-19. But one thing is clear — being flexible in our work and personal lives is critical,” said Dr. Walter Tribley, NWCCD president. “To minimize the long-term, negative effects of this rapidly changing world, we must change and adapt. When part or all of our job changes, we must have the ability to think critically, problem-solve and often learn something new. The place to obtain and build on your skills is your local community college.”
In August, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that CARES Act funding would pay for higher education for unemployed and underemployed adults at the state’s community colleges or the University of Wyoming. The allocation included $7.5 million to the Adult Education Grant Program, which will provide scholarships to Wyoming adults between the ages of 25 and 64 who are unemployed or underemployed due to the impacts of COVID-19.
“Now is an ideal time to start or continue your college education,” Tribley said. “Whether you want to begin a completely new career or learn a complementary skill that makes you more marketable, there is an incredible opportunity right now to access dollars that will help make it possible.”
Combined, the Adult Education Grant Program and the CARES Wyoming College Grant Program, which is for students impacted by circumstances related to COVID-19, will provide $57.5 million dollars in aid to students attending Wyoming colleges this fall. By early September, the NWCCD had a total of 817 applications from students so far, and the financial aid office had successfully awarded more than $300,000.
“That is only a portion of the applications,” said Wendy Smith, associate vice president for strategic communication and public relations at the NWCCD.
The community colleges have long had a focus on post-secondary attainment, Caldwell said. Wyomingites must have access to credentials and training needed to lead to employment and a liveable wage in good times, not only in the face of a global pandemic.
“A credential (can) lead to employment. We are working really hard to integrate that into our programs,” Caldwell said.
While crucial funding like the Hathaway Scholarship assists traditional students, there has long been a gap when it came to adult learners in non-traditional fields.
“If we can get (those students) into college to get a credential while they are working, the state is going to be better off,” Caldwell said. “Those are the exact individuals who have been profoundly impacted by COVID-19, them and their families.”
The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated a problem many knew already existed, she said.
“I am very proud of the work that has gone on,” Caldwell said. “What we knew was that Wyoming had a particular vulnerability for something like a pandemic. That is exactly what happened, but we have been able to leverage what we needed to do and direct it in a way … to say, these people are vulnerable, let's do this now to address this immediate need.”
Wyoming’s community colleges are unique in that they serve as community hubs and regional higher education centers.
“They are our cultural centers, our technological centers, our training providers and they are the pathway to that post-secondary education for the entire region they serve,” Caldwell said. “That is very unique to Wyoming … our community colleges are true, comprehensive community colleges and regional higher education hubs.”
Responding to community needs in real time, she said, means colleges have had to be nimble and flexible at the local level.
“Providing that capacity and the coordination so the colleges can deliver at the local level is really important,” Caldwell said. “Local boards having the ability to implement the changes that they need to, and the local presidents having the ability to steer those colleges to work directly with their communities is such a unique structure, and certainly has shown how powerful it can be for our state. The colleges are amazing in their ability to be responsive.”
And yet, the governor has also called for state budget cuts totaling more than $250 million, with an additional $80 million in cuts to maintenance of state buildings and those at the university and community colleges.
“The challenge is that we have had these very steep budget cuts. At the same time we’re asking the colleges to respond, we are asking them to cut,” Caldwell said. “It is tough, and it is a very challenging dynamic.”
Despite the challenges, though, community college districts like NWCCD have long had a mission to respond to community needs — particularly in providing a trained workforce for new and developing industries.