Individuals familiar with the WYO Rodeo know the impact of the event extends beyond the action-packed week in July.
As part of that effort, each year Sheridan WYO Rodeo awards three Sheridan County graduating seniors with a $1,000 scholarship to the school of their choice. The rodeo officials give special consideration to any student actively involved in helping with Sheridan WYO Rodeo and events that take place during Rodeo Week.
This year, all three scholarship winners — Brock Steel, Matthew Ingalls and Samantha Taylor — have contributed to the success of Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo board of directors would like to thank all participants who applied for this scholarship. Over the past 20-plus years, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo has awarded more than $80,000 to deserving Sheridan County students.
“We are proud to be involved in the education of today's youth,” said Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board Secretary Brandy Campbell.” A college education become ever more expensive, the WYO Rodeo is pleased to be able to help area seniors pursue their studies."
Students interested in applying for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo scholarship may visit sheridanwyorodeo.com/scholarship. Applicants must graduate from a high school in Sheridan County in spring 2023 and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0.
Brock Steel
Brock Steel is an energetic, passionate student who has achieved great things in the classroom, on the field and throughout his community. In addition to being a key member of Troopers American Legion Baseball, as well as Sheridan High School’s football and wrestling teams, he volunteers for The Food Group, Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Grace Anglican Church, Gold Buckle Club, rodeo pancake breakfast and several other special events in the community.
For many years he has been heavily involved in Sheridan High School’s adaptive PE program, while also serving as team captain for We the People. Steel has earned the title of Rotary Student of the Month, National Football Foundation Courage and Perseverance Award and Scholastic Achievement Award.
Steel will pursue a degree in political science at Montana State University with the goal of becoming an attorney.
Matthew Ingalls
Matthew Ingalls is a dedicated student and athlete at Sheridan High School, earning academic letters over the last two years.
He is a member of the indoor and outdoor track teams and is actively involved in National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Ingalls also volunteers for the Masonic Lodge and Shrine, Gold Buckle Club, Lion’s Club and Boy Scouts of America. As a member of the Sheridan Broncs football team, he played an essential role in helping earn the 2019 and 2021 4A state championship titles.
Ingalls was recently nominated by the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation for the College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award, and he was selected to play in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
He will attend Montana Technological University to pursue a degree as a civil engineer.
Samantha Taylor
Samantha Taylor is an accomplished horsewoman, cross-country runner and high-achieving student who has lettered many times at Sheridan High School. She is a member of the American Quarter Horse Youth Association and has been show jumping and cattle showing for many years.
In 2018, the AQHA named her world and reserve world champion at the youth world show. She is an active member of the Interact Club with Rotary, National Honor Society, Outdoor Club, Student Council, National Society of High School Scholars and FFA.
Taylor volunteers throughout the holiday season for several organizations, including The Salvation Army, Operation Christmas Child and Sheridan Media. Taylor will attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in agribusiness and animal science with a focus on the equine industry.