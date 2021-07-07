New York attorney Saul Feiger was working remotely long before the COVID-19 pandemic made it en vogue.
For years, Feiger has split his time between his home in New York and the American West where he works remotely while traveling. But as others discovered the joys of working remotely last year, Feiger was grounded for the first time in awhile.
Forced to stay home due to the pandemic, Feiger took solace in the photographs he had taken during previous Sheridan WYO Rodeos.
“It felt like the heart of my summer was missing,” Feiger said. “All I could do was look at the pictures I’d taken at previous events.”
A year later, Feiger received his first of two COVID-19 vaccines and he is hoping to be able to travel by Rodeo Week. He expects his return to be a joyous homecoming.
“Like one cowboy said to me, Rodeo Week is like Christmas in July,” Feiger said. “It’s just wonderful. I love everything about it.”
Although the Sheridan WYO Rodeo is a distinctly western celebration of Sheridan’s history and culture, it doesn’t just appeal to locals. Feiger has been traveling from New York to attend the event for nearly a decade. Tony Gervis has also been a regular of the rodeo for the better part of 15 years — traveling all the way from his home in England.
“It’s the people that make the rodeo,” Gervis said. “The friendships I’ve made — that’s what brings me back year after year.”
I’ve always been a cowboy
Gervis says he felt the call of the American West early and often.
“I’ve always been a cowboy,” said the 80-year-old Gervis, who retired from his investment brokering business at the age of 50. “My father should have been John Wayne, but my mum didn’t make it over to America in time.”
After retiring, Gervis indulged his love for the West by attending — and later teaching — a photography workshop in Bend, Oregon, focusing on photography of cowboys and the American West. While there, he desired to shoot his first rodeo. He reached out to the press contacts for the nearest rodeo in Pendleton, Oregon — even though he wasn’t a member of the press — and was connected with Butch Thurman, a longtime volunteer at the rodeo and two-term president of the board of directors.
In his first encounter with Thurman, Gervis quickly realized he had a lot to learn.
“One afternoon, I visited his office in my usual dress which was sandals, shorts and a T-shirt,” Gervis said. “When I walked into his office, he took one look at me and said ‘What the f--- are you wearing? Get a long-sleeved shirt, pants and boots and don’t come back until you have them.’”
Despite a rocky start, Gervis quickly assimilated into rodeo culture. He eventually became a regular at several Wyoming rodeos including those in Cody, Cheyenne and Sheridan.
When attending the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Gervis utilizes all the skills he developed during his workshop years in Bend. His favorite event to photograph each year is steer wrestling.
“If you’re at the far end of the arena with a decent-sized lens, you can really get some nice pictures,” Gervis said.
But for Gervis, the rodeo is more than just photography and cowboy culture. It’s also about the friendships he’s formed along the way, including his friendship with Sheridan County Commissioner and rodeo board member Nick Siddle.
“Nick looks after me like a brother when I visit,” Gervis said. “There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for me.”
Siddle said Gervis has been a generous benefactor of the rodeo by gifting them many of his photographs, and he has become loved by one and all. Gervis has become an integral part of the event as shown by something Siddle said over the loudspeakers one rodeo season: “Tony’s arrived. The rodeo can start now.”
Due to the event’s cancellation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gervis did not make the trip to Sheridan in 2020, and he won’t again in 2021. It’s still too risky, Gervis said, especially at his age.
Still, Gervis hopes to make one last trip to the rodeo next year.
“I’ve missed everything about the rodeo,” Gervis said. “I’ll walk there next year if I have to.”
The best of America
Feiger, like Gervis, is a business professional and avid photographer who has long had a passion for cowboy culture.
“I have always had an affinity for it,” Feiger said. “As soon as we could take a conventional vacation out West we did, and as soon as we could rearrange our lives so we could live out West for part of the year, we did that too.”
Feiger said he has always enjoyed rodeos, but after attending the Sheridan WYO Rodeo for the first time, it “made it pointless to go to any other rodeo.”
“There’s something about the energy of the town — the way the rodeo becomes the central focus for the entire week,” Feiger said. “It’s just so much fun to be a part of that.”
Feiger said the city of Sheridan itself also makes Rodeo Week special.
“I’ve been to 49 states, and the thing that makes Sheridan stand out from other towns I’ve visited is that it hasn’t completely sold its soul to tourism,” Feiger said. “It hasn’t been completely taken over by it. At the end of the day, it is a real place that real people live in. I think there is something charming about the way it has maintained its identity.”
Feiger said he loves all of the Rodeo Week events, but he especially loves interacting with the locals. He chooses to buy the “cheap seats.” In those bleachers, he has struck up many memorable conversations and friendships, Feiger said.
“It’s a great way to make quick friendships with people, even though you’re only spending a short time with them,” Feiger said. “I have met so many people I wouldn’t have met if not for rodeo.”
That’s one of the special things about the WYO Rodeo, Feiger said. In a time when the world is divided, it brings people together in a way few other events can. Whether you’re from New York, England or Wyoming, you can know you’re welcome at the rodeo.
“The rodeo, I think, is the best of America, particularly now when everyone is yelling and disagreeing over politics and stuff,” Feiger said. “At the rodeo, you don’t have to believe in the same thing. The rodeo unites us and gives us something we can all agree about, even if it’s just for a short time.”
Gervis agreed.
“It’s a happy event,” Gervis said. “Everyone leaves happier than when they came. That’s pretty special, I think.”