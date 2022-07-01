While each night of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo ends around 10 p.m., that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop once the last bull rider’s feet return to the ground.
A number of local bars will host live music and special events during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week.
While the Friday and Saturday nights of Rodeo Week usually feature a street dance on Main Street in downtown Sheridan, those events will not take place this year.
Here’s a quick look at some of the live music and events planned in downtown Sheridan during Rodeo Week as of June 14.
For a complete list of events see MyBighorns.com.
Saturday, July 9
• Live music from Savanna Chestnut, Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St.
Tuesday, July 12
• Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Boot Kickoff After-Party, 7-10 p.m., featuring live music from Nate Champion Band, Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St.
Thursday, July 14
• The Pony Grill and Bar will host Rick Giesler with special guest Teka Brock Thursday night. For additional information, contact the restaurant at 307-674-7000.
Friday, July 15
• The Pony will open at 8 a.m. in preparation for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Parade. The Pony will have a DJ on site for the Parade Day parking lot party.
• The Mint Bar will serve outside in the alley between The Mint and Bighorn Design, as well as inside during the evening after Rodeo Week events and will only serve later Friday and Saturday nights, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Mario’s Tacos and Pete’s-Za food trucks will be parked on Main Street.
• Live music from Balsamroot, 9 p.m. to midnight at No Name Bar, 901 N. Main St.
• Live music from Chancey Williams beginning at 8 p.m. with a 21 and older age restriction at The Pony Grill & Bar, 3 Gould St. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online at chanceywilliams.com.
Saturday, July 17
• Live music from Tris Munsick with openers Dori Jo and Matt Barr, Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St., $5 cover
• Bison Union Coffee Company will host a country music concert starting at 8:30 p.m., closing off Grinnell Plaza from Broadway Street to Main Street. The business anticipated hosting a few food trucks along Grinnell Plaza that evening.
*All schedules subject to change.