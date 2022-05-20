To this day, Sarah Sample loves Aretha Franklin.
“She is just gold star, gold star, gold star,” Sample said.
But growing up listening to her dad’s vinyl collection of rock ‘n’ roll, blues, classical and everything else under the sun, she always felt drawn to the singer-songwriters — the storytellers. Some of her favorites: Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Kate Wolf.
She played piano as a kid before picking up her first guitar in sixth grade. She participated in the elementary and high school choirs. And since then, she’s done what she’s always wanted to do.
She’s a performer whose songs come across as real-life stories.
“I just always loved performing,” Sample said. “It always felt natural and really good to me.”
Sample, a 40-year-old Sheridan resident, has released five albums, an extended play and a few singles in the last 20 years. She occasionally flies around the country for short tours while also working as a nurse at the Welch Cancer Center and being a mother to two daughters.
When she enrolled in college at Utah State University, she knew she wanted to be involved in music. She first majored in music therapy.
“I basically was like, ‘I want to be a famous songwriter. What major is that?’” Sample said with a laugh.
She never experienced stage fright, but it was her now-husband, James McDonald, who pushed her to put her dreams into action.
“James said to me, ‘No one is going to make the Sarah Sample record. If you want your album to exist in the world, you’re going to have to do it,’” Sample recalled.
She entered songwriting contests around the country, but for a couple of years, those went nowhere. Then, she said, she gradually got better the more she wrote and started hearing back from contests and playing her songs at them. Then, she won a few.
“That actually opened a lot of doors for me,” Sample said. “It gives you credibility.”
The festivals begat appearances at other festivals or gigs from people who saw her play. Her songwriting became her calling card.
She estimates 60-80% of all the songs she’s ever written are sad songs. She appreciates and doesn’t shy away from the vulnerability of it and feels people can connect with her through it.
“It’s just easier to write the sad stuff,” Sample said.
She jokes she is proud of herself if she composes a happy tune.
Sample is a part of the WYOmericana Caravan, a group of Wyoming musicians sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council each year. She was selected to be a part of the 2021 lineup, but COVID delayed it until 2022. She’ll continue to tour with the caravan this summer.
Within the next year, Sample also will be releasing four new singles onto streaming platforms. She received an electric guitar for Christmas, and while her new music includes synthesizer sounds and a more pop-like feel, it’s still singer-songwriter, she said.
“I do want to show my children that they should pursue their dreams and should follow creativity,” Sample said. “I think there are way too many adults in the world that have completely shut down their creative sides. I think it’s really important to happiness that we allow ourselves to be creative beings.”