The Sheridan WYO Rodeo celebrates decades of history, and with those years come a few members of the crowd that experienced the rodeo before it was sanctioned through the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, before grandiose stands were constructed and before folks had to miss part of the show to grab a burger.
While updates and new acts bring excitement to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds each year, some old charm still resides in the hearts of longtime rodeo attendees.
Rodeos of years past
Mary Dowling loves her seat at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Throughout her years as a season ticket holder, Dowling met many famed visitors of the event and even had pictures taken with movie stars. Before, the old grandstands took up much less space but included boxed seats, which Dowling and her late husband greatly enjoyed.
The boxed seats sat where the concrete media pit exists now, allowing patrons of the event to sit up close and personal to the saddled horse races that took place before the Indian Relay Races became one of the most beloved events annually.
“It was fun,” Dowling said, naming off her seated neighbors over the years. “You’d visit with everybody, and you were all closed in.”
Another unique aspect longtime season ticket holder Joyce Pelesky loved about the old grandstands was the baseball game-like feature of vendors weaving their way through the crowd, offering burgers, hot dogs, drinks and other snacks in the middle of the show, ensuring the spectators not miss a minute.
“It didn’t take you away from the action in the arena,” Pelesky said. “Now if you want a hamburger, you have to leave the grandstand and go down and order it.”
Food choices grew vastly from the old grandstand days, as vendors offer food and beverages on the sides of the arena for spectators and participants alike with options from grilled burgers to barbecue and freshly-squeezed lemonade.
Pelesky knows the area well as grandmother to The Burger Wagon owner Jamie Seaman. Now she helps her granddaughter run the wagon, which is a staple food option annually at the rodeo. But volunteering is nothing new for the longtime rodeo attendee.
Even with her connections and work inside the gates of the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, Pelesky and her family continued to purchase tickets and financially support the rodeo, even when free tickets were given to them for their efforts.
Volunteer to spectator
Pelesky grew up around rodeo, especially the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, as her father and husband both ran chutes for the athletes. Her husband also coordinated water for the arena as public works director. As a child, she ushered people to their seats while her father worked and her grandfather roped, always remaining attentive to the work completed behind the scenes.
It is not uncommon for those volunteering throughout their rodeo days to find a permanent seat in the grandstands. Frank and Cathy Eaton sit near friends and acquaintances each year in seats they chose together per the request of the rodeo board after the new grandstands were built.
“When they rebuilt the grandstands, we all went in and you picked your seats,” Cathy Eaton said, with her husband adding they chose seats near friends. “People picked the spot they wanted if someone didn’t already have it.”
Before becoming a season ticket holder, Frank Eaton served as a board member for 18 years, working as arena director. A front row seat was never in short supply during that time, and the Eatons said they enjoy supporting the rodeo with season tickets in the same spot each year.
Forever fans
Longtime season ticket holders have seen several changes over the years, and now the WYO Rodeo Board aims to freshen acts and events up every couple years to keep the entertainment exciting.
The rodeo currently works with approximately 300 season ticket holders, about 25% of ticket sales. To become eligible as a season ticket holder, a person would need to purchase the same seats for all four nights of the rodeo. As there is no cap, the entire facility could eventually be reserved with season ticket holders, Rodeo Board member Zane Garstad said.
While there is no waitlist, board members are often asked about box seats on the lower level of the grandstands, which rarely become available.
Although some changes have resulted in adjustments for those with such close ties to the rodeo, they appreciate the work put in by the volunteers that succeeded them and appreciate their personal care for the longtime season ticket holders.
“(Rodeo) is a fun time in Sheridan because that’s when everyone comes home,” Dowling said. “This will always be home. I don’t care how far you travel, Sheridan’s home.”