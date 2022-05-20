Dugan Irby had a while to sit, wait and talk.
Fifteen years old at the time, he had just played an open mic night at Luminous Brewhouse and came outside to find his mom’s car had been stolen. While dealing with the aftermath, he chatted with local bassist Rod Jost who had watched Irby play that evening. Jost gave the youngster his phone number and told him to call if he ever needed anything.
That was 2017. They’ve been playing together ever since and now form the Dugan Irby Band along with drummer Titus Brown.
They cut a record in Nashville last year and have expanded to gigs around the region, reaching down to southern Wyoming and up to Montana. This summer, they’re scheduled for an appearance in Georgia.
“My experience is it takes two-three years to get your name out there,” said Jost, a 62-year-old who has formed musical groups in the Midwest, Utah and Wyoming. “After that, you get a little bit of a following and build some relationships. Now, after last year, we’re getting a lot of calls.”
Irby, Jost and Brown have gained that following in Sheridan. They estimated they played 45 gigs in 90 days last summer, the busiest time of year for bands in town, and every Thursday this winter and spring, they jammed at Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out in Big Horn.
Brown joined the group after repeatedly playing with Irby and Jost, which isn’t uncommon in Sheridan bands. Groups like the Alley Kats, Balsamroot Band and Rick Geisler and the Band of Outlaws often pull in other musicians in town to perform with them.
Balsamroot Band began as a four-woman group in 2018. After two members moved to different states, it’s now a twin-sister duo of Jacy Todd and Dori Borlik. They started with no equipment but gained traction quickly due to making friends with Tris Munsick and members of The Nate Champion Band. Todd and Borlik said around 75% of their shows include other non-Balsamroot musicians taking the stage with them.
“(Sheridan’s music scene) is very much connected,” Borlik said. “I feel like we could call up any other musician that plays an instrument that we don’t and they would be more than happy to help us out, like, if we needed a fiddle player or a drummer or an electric guitar player … Everyone just wants to have fun.”
That doesn’t mean they don’t want to stand out, though.
When Balsamroot was created, the members loved the idea of having an all-female group, which is something they didn’t see in town. They first played bluegrass and have evolved more to country blues while appearing and showing off their original songs in Casper, Cheyenne, Ten Sleep and local places like No Name Bar, Luminous Brewhouse and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
The Alley Kats also launched as an all-original band. The group has five main members but recruits other local performers on occasion.
Though they’ve introduced a lot of covers into their sets, they have a mixture of sounds. They fuse alternative rock with reggae and have even done ’80s rock and jazz performances.
“Most bands (in Sheridan) are country, and we like to play stuff that is catchy and that no one has ever heard,” frontman Austin Taylor said. “We’re trying to expand their horizons and open people’s minds to new kinds of music they might hear and want to listen to … The band is not really a band. It’s a movement. We’re really trying to push the music and not change the local scene, just make it better.”
Taylor also DJs and used to rap. Because of their diversity, the Alley Kats let their audience dictate their set list for a given gig.
Same for Balsamroot Band and the Dugan Irby Band.
The Dugan Irby Band doesn’t even have a scripted set list. Irby, Jost and Brown know they can put together five or six hours of music, and they rarely rehearse with each other. Irby brings ideas and relays the key to his bandmates, and with Jost and Brown’s experience and talent, they pick it up immediately.
“In a small town that’s as musical as Sheridan is, you don’t want to just be another bar band,” Brown said. “You want to set yourselves apart.”
Toby Knapp provides the outlier to the communal theme.
Knapp, 50, scored his first record deal as a 20-year-old and has kept one since. He grew up in Sheridan and took guitar lessons from a teacher named Paul Lenz. He went on tours in the United States and Canada throughout his 20s and 30s but took a break in his 40s, which limited his exposure to and relationships within the local scene.
“I lost the desire and the time,” Knapp said.
He spent the last decade making and releasing music from his house in Sheridan, often bringing his guitar to his job to workshop ideas when shifts get slow. He’s currently working on an album for Cruz Del Sur records.
Now, he’s stepping back into the live scene. His first return show was at No Name in February.
Knapp’s genre is heavy metal, and his current hour-long performances showcase his original songs along with music inspired by his idols like Jimmy Page and Ritchie Blackmore.
“It’s not going to go over well in a bar situation where they want to dance or hear their favorite cover songs,” Knapp said. “It’s more like a show. Sit down, have a drink and enjoy this hour of entertainment. It’s kind of hard getting gigs that way. They want you to play four hours and play what’s popular. But I am finding clubs that are supportive of me doing that.”
He also helped train musicians in town, giving guitar lessons for multiple decades.
Music in Sheridan is mostly a community affair — perform at the same places, run into each other, gain similar fans. Sometimes, even share members. It’s a thriving environment.
“When we moved out here (from South Bend, Indiana), we were afraid that there wouldn’t be a big music scene,” Todd of the Balsamroot Band said. “But when we got here, we were shocked at how welcoming everyone was and how prevalent music is here.”