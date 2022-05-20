Students from Iceland and Nigeria don’t often fly across the world for a community college program, but few programs boast the same music offerings as Sheridan College.
With a dozen musical performance groups, the only “Intro to Music Therapy” class in the state, five full-time faculty and more than a dozen adjunct professors willing to teach everything from bass guitar to blues harmonica, the musical education offerings in this small mountain college rivals some four-year programs, said Chris Erickson, chair of visual and performing arts at the college.
“I recently got a call from a two-year professor in Texas, who was in town taking care of a relative’s affairs, and she was saying how surprised she was at our facilities and our program,” Erickson said. “She was surprised we had all these ensembles and a full faculty. I think that’s one of the really unique things about this place is that students get a lot of unique offerings that aren’t available at other two-year schools. It exposes students to this wide world of music that they might only see a fraction of in other programs.”
After two years at Sheridan College, students can graduate with an associate degree in music, with either a general or music technology emphasis, Erickson said. Students have used that degree as a launching point for varied careers, from designing their own instruments to studying film scoring to serving as a worship leader at a church.
For Jake Hirschman, his degree launched him into a career in recording arts and live sound — a career that eventually led him back to Sheridan College, where he currently works as the technical director of the college’s Kinnison Concert Hall.
“It’s kind of a fun full-circle thing, because I get to apply the skills I learned from Dr. Erickson’s live sound class here every day,” Hirschman said. “I run the sound for every concert, record every concert and stream the audio for every concert…I was actually very excited to get the job because it was a chance to come back to my hometown and work in the field I studied so hard to be in. Usually, you have to live in a major city with a lot of live music to have a job like this.”
A 2011 Sheridan College graduate, Hirschman was a member of the first cohort of the college’s music technology program.The program focuses on recording arts, digital audio production and editing as well as performance and self-promotion — increasingly relevant skills as music-related software, hardware and recording applications become an important part of a musician’s skills, Erickson said.
For Hirschman, the program revealed an exciting new career path.
“Once I started taking the (live sound) class, I knew this was something I could do for the rest of my life,” Hirschman said.
Although Hirschman enrolled in Sheridan College in 2009, his connection to the program started earlier than that. Like many Sheridan-area students, he played in the college’s community bands as a high-schooler, which enriched his education and introduced him to a school that would eventually become his alma mater.
“It was a great chance to play with community members of every skill level,” Hirschman said. “I was surrounded by people who had been playing for 10, 20 or 30 years.”
What makes the college’s ensembles unique is many are composed largely of musicians from the community — everyone from aspiring high school musicians to retired music teachers, said Eric Richards, director of bands and jazz studies at the college. This community-focused approach provides a great way for the college’s small cohort of students to learn from musicians of all skill levels and experiences, he said.
“It’s kind of like a medieval learning guild where students are learning from an entire cohort of experienced musicians, rather than just the conductor on the stage,” Richards said. “I think it provides for better learning. There are so many great musicians in our community who have so much knowledge they can share, and that knowledge really enriches the student experience, whether you’re a college student or a high school student.”
The experiences students receive in Sheridan College ensembles pay dividends as they continue in their educational careers after graduation, according to Ben Markley, director of Jazz Studies at the University of Wyoming. Markley has worked at the university since 2008, and has had a chance to work with many Sheridan College graduates. He said he is consistently impressed with how prepared they are for the next level of music education.
“I look forward to when we have anyone from Sheridan College applying to our program,” Markley said. “The folks that come from Sheridan College know how to play in this type of ensemble setting and they have a lot of experience. There is always a little bit of a learning curve when you get into these types of ensembles, but Sheridan College students are able to adapt to it quicker and easier due to the education they received there.”
The ensembles also provide many high school students with their first experience playing on the college level, Richards said.
Sheridan High School senior Ryan Bosley has participated in a handful of the college’s ensembles — including symphony band, trombone choir, brass ensemble and jazz band — over the last two years. He said the experience has been mutually beneficial — he’s been able to bring his knowledge and youthful energy to the ensembles and has learned quite a bit as well.
“I think I bring a lot of youthful energy, and in return I learn a lot from the wisdom and playing ability of those around me because they’ve been playing for years and have a whole lot of experience to share,” Bosley said. “Just being able to play more — whether it’s on the high school or college level — has helped me grow as a musician, as has being able to play with great people I can find inspiration from.”
Sheridan College professors are highly trained and many continue to contribute to the musical world. Erickson holds degrees in music composition from the University of Wyoming, the University of Nebraska and the University of Colorado, and has produced works in a variety of genres and styles including the children's theater work “Xena the Zebra,” and a piece for string quartet.
Richards served as tenured Associate Professor of Composition and Jazz Studies in the Glenn Korff School of Music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before coming to Sheridan College. He has written music for groups ranging from rural high school marching bands and chamber music ensembles to nationally recognized big bands and symphony orchestras, including the Boston Pops Orchestra.
Director of Strings and Orchestral Studies Mark Elliott Bergman, Dean of Visual and Performing Arts Rachel Bergman and Director of Choirs and Vocal Studies Robert Tsurny also bring a variety of experiences and knowledge to Sheridan College students, Erickson said.
The diverse offerings and experienced faculty at the college have attracted musicians from all over the world, including one Icelandic student and multiple students from Nigeria, Erickson said.
“Our first Nigerian student just cold-called us one day because he was surfing the web looking for programs,” Richards said. “He graduated, earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Colorado Christian University and is now participating in a film scoring program at Indiana University, and now he is telling his friends about our program as well.”
“We’ve had three Nigerian students now and all have been smashing successes,” Erickson said. “We have this beautiful little group traveling all the way from Lagos, Nigeria to Sheridan, Wyoming, and I think it’s been an interesting cultural experience for them and for our local students.”
Students who graduate from Sheridan College usually find a way to share the knowledge they learned with the next generation of musicians. Consider Kaija Nymeyer, a 2020 Sheridan College graduate recently hired as a worship arts associate at Faith Evangelical Church in Billings, Montana.
Among her many other duties, Nymeyer has started a youth worship program at the church.
“I am teaching them different instruments and different elements of musicianship,” Nymeyer said. “Essentially, the things I was taught at Sheridan College, I am now teaching to these students. Sheridan College not only gave me the knowledge and skills I needed to be successful, but it taught me how to communicate that knowledge to others, which is important when you’re leading a band every Sunday.”
Hirschman has also dipped his toes into teaching. He teaches independent studies at the college and assists Erickson in his live sound class.
“Doing sound for the concerts is one thing, but teaching the younger kids to do it is even more rewarding, I think,” Hirschman said. “It feels even more important too. When you teach, you’re having an impact that goes beyond yourself and beyond this community. I don’t know where these students will take their knowledge once they graduate, but I can’t wait to find out.”