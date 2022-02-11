Sheridan County provides a diverse array of options for educating children, from traditional public schools to private religious options and home-school groups.
Traditional options
Sheridan County includes three school districts:
• Sheridan County School District 1, which encompasses Tongue River and Big Horn kindergarten through 12th-grade schools on the north and south ends of the county.
• Sheridan County School District 2 is the largest of the three, including two high schools, two middle schools and six elementary schools.
• Sheridan County School District 3 is the smallest and most rural of the three districts, housing Arvada-Clearmont K-12 school in Clearmont.
The three schools navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with shutdowns only at the very beginning in March 2020, with in-person classes and limited COVID-19 restrictions from August 2020 on.
Sheridan County School District 1 is led by Superintendent Pete Kilbride and a five-member board representing two at-large positions and one for each municipality within the district — Dayton, Ranchester and Big Horn. Both sides of the district lie within the 2A division for athletics and activities and find success in several events.
School districts throughout Sheridan County prove successful in academics and athletics, including several state championship finishes and national showings within the last academic year.
In the past year, Big Horn High School drama students earned statewide honors at the Wyoming State Thespian Festival and John B. Kendrick in Sheridan and Tongue River FFA students competed at the national level in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sheridan High School’s We the People team, which boasts a solid record of state championships — the most recent in the 2020 academic year — hosted a Constitution Day for the community this year.
SCSD1 and SCSD2 high school students learning to be young thespians often grace the stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and the community encourages music arts as a solid profession, with graduates like Big Horn’s Dugan Irby producing his first album a few months after graduating high school.
Parochial preferences
Sheridan County offers several options for religious education from preschool through fifth grade.
Holy Name Catholic School includes students’ grades pre-kindergarten through fifth, recently removing its middle school classes in 2020.
Robson Academy Sheridan provides personalized Christian education supporting children’s unique needs from ages 11 to 14 years. Opening for its first academic year in 2021, Robson enrolled 22 students for the fall semester.
Martin Luther Grammar School and Immanuel Academy operates as a private classical Christian school based in the Lutheran denomination and tradition and serves kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Martin Luther serves students up to fifth grade, while Immanuel includes sixth- through eighth-grade students.
Noah’s Ark Preschool operates as a nondenominational Christian preschool for children ages 3-5 within the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan.
Alternative learning
At-home learning and alternative education prove successful in Sheridan County, as well. For students seeking unique forms of instruction, Sheridan provides several options.
Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 offer online academies from which to obtain a high school diploma. While SCSD1 implemented Cowboy State Virtual Academy in 2018, SCSD2 started Bronc Virtual at the start of the 2021-22 academic year. Both have students enrolled in several hybrid forms to fit individual needs.
WyldFlower Learning Community, a kindergarten through 12th-grade alternative education option in Sheridan established in 2020, aims to “provide students a learning environment where they can develop independence, cultivate passion and grow the skill sets needed to be successful and fulfilled in life,” according to its website. The school provides mixed-aged classes and opportunities to learn outdoors and through experiences with community members.
Home-school groups were well established before the pandemic but have since grown. Groups of students often gather for field trips or other outings and often participate in traditional school activities as well.
Wyoming Girls School, a court-ordered lockdown facility, provides year-round education for young women required to be at the facility. While part of the Wyoming juvenile detention system, the Wyoming Girls School often teaches through community partnerships and experiential learning experiences on its campus on Big Horn Avenue.
A multitude of child care and preschool options exist in Sheridan, with several allowing subsidized child care and coinciding with Wyoming Department of Family Services early childhood programs division, including Absaroka Head Start in Sheridan, which recently relocated to a new facility in 2021 near Brundage Lane and Sheridan Avenue.
Furthering education at any age
The Northern Wyoming Community College District continues to pursue excellence and innovation with its services to the community.
Sheridan College in Sheridan and Johnson County operate under NWCCD, with Gillette College officially separating from the district in 2021 to form its own entity, Gillette Community College District. With the changes, Sheridan College administrators, staff and faculty remain optimistic regarding new initiatives — and possibly new programs — aimed at inclusivity of all ages.
In the past year, Sheridan College started expanding offerings in evenings and online through its EveningPlus program.
Starting the program in Ranchester at the Tongue River Valley Community Center, EveningPlus offers business, social science, general studies, health sciences and human services degrees to meet demands of the current economic market while also catering to adults already in the workforce.
“That’s going to be needed: education courses in rural America from your local community college. Absolutely,” NWCCD President Walter Tribley said. “Growing our nurses, growing our teachers, growing on everything, but those two things are very much the community college’s role, and it’s usually a very strong pipeline for health care and education, so we’re excited to tackle that.”
Students can pursue a degree, complete general education requirements to transfer to a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and/or complete prerequisites needed for admission into the nursing or dental hygiene programs at Sheridan College, all during the evening hours, according to a press release.
NWCCD Vice President for Strategic Communication Wendy Smith said EveningPlus is “alive and well” in Johnson County, as well.
In addition, Sheridan and Johnson counties will offer potential new bachelor degree options, associate degree and certificate programs. The district launched its Computer Science Pathway Certificate program in fall 2020 after Senate Enrolled Act 48 required Wyoming school districts to offer computer science classes, increasing the demand for computer science teachers.
Outside of the classroom, Sheridan College’s campus encourages diversity through its TRIO program, which helps first-generation, non-traditional and low-income students find academic, financial and personal support in college. The program is a “one-stop shop” for academic advising, financial aid assistance, transfer and scholarship applications, personal mentorship and other programs.
At any given time, about 140 students receive TRIO mentorship, TRIO Program Director Joseph Aguirre said, with an additional 150 benefiting from the program’s college success initiatives.
Sheridan College’s campus teems with creatives, from its dance program to its theater productions to musically inclined students, faculty and community members collaborating on the Whitney Center for the Arts stage throughout the year.
Outside of the agriculture learning classrooms, Agbassadors promote the agriculture programs at Sheridan College in their hometowns, ranging this year from Wyoming to Oregon, Nevada to South Dakota and the Crow Indian Reservation, said Mae Smith, NWCCD director of agriculture.
Saddling up for the ride, Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo teams have historically produced noteworthy athletes, like 2021 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association National Finals Rodeo contestant and Sheridan College alumni Zeke Thurston, and continue to fare well against statewide competitors year-round.
Whether 19 or 99, students of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to further their education through the offerings available through NWCCD.